Months of work by a team of Christian County residents will go into preserving memories from 2021 for the next 100 years.
People from Billings to Elkhead and everywhere in between are invited to submit items for a time capsule that will be assembled and stored in the Christian County Historic Courthouse in Ozark in the fall of 2021. The time capsule will be preserved for people to open in 2121.
There are some parameters for items that will be and won’t be accepted, but Christian County Museum President and Historical Society Shannon Mawhiney hopes people find enough room within the guidelines for Christian County to have fun choosing items.
“We’re hoping for some creativity, but also we just want what everyone thinks Christian County could be represented by in 2021. I know people think of time capsules as being represented by the older stuff, but it’s what will be the older things here in 100 years,” Mawhiney said. “What do we want to show our descendants here of what our lives were like in 2021?”
People can submit items for the Christian County time capsule at the Christian County Museum at 100 East Elm Street in Ozark on June 11-12.
The Christian County Library submitted a pamphlet that shows an overview of the construction of the Clever and Sparta library branches, both of which opened in early 2021. Each person on the library staff added their signature to mark the moment in which the library system expanded from two to four branches.
The Christian County Commission collected essays from kids who described what it means to be a citizen in 2021.
Tory Pegram, Director of Development and Strategic Partnership for the Christian County Library, said the committee expects to receive some face masks, toys or other small keepsakes before the collecting is done.
“We’ve been encouraging local artists to submit, too, because you never know really who might be a Picasso, or 100 years from now what might be valuable or interesting,” Pegram said.
A time capsule committee launched in January 2021, when historian Wayne Glenn discovered an old piece from the Christian County Republican newspaper describing time capsule placement at the Historic Courthouse in 1921. The committee swelled to a membership of more than 20 people, and includes architects and engineers who are volunteering their help toward opening the old capsule and placing a new one.
“We will, hopefully, be able to fit everything,” Pegram said. “We are considering creating a collection here at the museum of items that didn’t make it in.”
The construction of the 2021 time capsule itself will be built based on what the volunteers collect. It will then be stored in a space within the interior
“The state archives really encourages new time capsule placement to be interior to a building. They said it was all the rage to dig a hole and put it in there, but inevitably, they said something to the tune of 70 percent of the time capsules they unearth are just big piles of mold,”
The time capsule assemblers will also create a legend of the items that end up sealed inside the time capsule. The list will be kept at the museum, and it will also be published here in the Headliner News in order to preserve a record of the time capsule for future Christian County residents to use in 2121.
Opening the old capsule
The locals are also getting some help from the Missouri Secretary of State’s Records Services Division, which administers the Missouri State Archives. The staff of the archives will send a team to Ozark on the day that the time capsule from 1921 will be opened.
The opening itself will not likely be an open-to-the-public event. There are two main reasons. One is that the people who open the 100-year-old time capsule will be dressed to handle hazardous materials, in the event that the 1921 time capsule has accumulated some sort of harmful buildup, likely mold.
The second reason for the private opening, Pegram explained, is in case the opening turns out like “The Mystery of Al Capone’s Vaults,” an infamous television special hosted by Geraldo Rivera in 1986, where 30 million people watched for two hours Rivera and his team unearthed piles of dirt and some empty bottles from a tunnel beneath the Lexington Hotel in Chicago.
The Christian County time capsule probably won’t contain any great riches or memorabilia from America’s most notorious crime lords, but the historians who will be involved in opening it hope to find some sort of interesting relics.
“Hopefully, if there is anything paper in there or photographs, they have survived. That’s the thing that will most likely get damaged. Bugs get in there, water gets in there, mold. Usually, metal items are the most common. That’s why they built the box out of metal,” Mawhiney said.
The best guess is that the time capsule believed to be positioned in the northeast cornerstone of the Historic Courthouse is made from copper.
Submit items for 2021 time capsule
Citizens, business owners, school groups and other organizations are encouraged to think of something to donate to be included in the 2021 time capsule that reflects Christian County.
Submissions:
-Can be from an individual or group
-Can be a story, drawing, photograph, or small object
-Must be 8.5 inches-by-11 inches or smaller, if flat, and single sheets of paper are preferred.
-If an object is three-dimensional, it can be up to 2 inches-by-2 inches-by-2 inches.
-Must be accompanied by a brief description of the item and why it was submitted for the time capsule.
Ideas include:
-Items with business logos or school mascots on them, such as pencils, pens, keychains or business cards
-Menus from locally-owned eating establishments
-Photos with locations and/or persons identified (preferably copies and in black and white)
-Letters or postcards, coins, patches, military awards or pins
Items that can't be accepted:
-Anything with a battery
-Food or liquids
Due to limited space, all submissions are subject to review by the 2021 Christian County Time Capsule Committee. Submitted items will not be returned.
Items can be dropped off at the Christian County Museum on the Square in Ozark on the following dates and times:
Friday, June 11: 2-6 p.m.
Saturday, June 12: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
A time capsule committee representative will be on hand to help with the process.
