Three new cases of the COVID-19 virus have been confirmed to the Christian County Health Department, bringing the active count of novel coronavirus cases in Christian County to nine, and sending the overall count to 34.
The health department warns of four potential public exposures linked to the new COVID-19 cases. If you were at one of the places that matches a public exposure, it doesn’t necessarily mean you need to be tested immediately for COVID-19. The public exposure warnings are designed so that residents can be on the lookout for COVID-19 symptoms.
Two of the infected persons reported visiting the Ozark Walmart on Saturday, May 30. One infected person went into the store at 5 p.m., and the second person did not give a specific time. According to the health department, the visit occurred in the evening.
On May 30, an infected person went to the Ozark Dollar Tree at 5:10 p.m.
On June 1, a person infected with COVID-19 was in the Nixa UPS Store at 11 a.m.
Finally, on June 2, a COVID-19 patient went into the Ozark Walmart store between the times of 2:15 and 2:33 p.m.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing and fever. Other symptoms include headache, sore throat, runny nose or congestion, fatigue, muscle or body ache, loss of taste or smell, nausea and/or diarrhea. There is no need to self-quarantine unless you develop symptoms, according to the Christian County Health Department.
Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should seek medical help by first calling their primary care provider to schedule an appointment, and take all precautions to avoid exposing others to the respiratory particles that carry the coronavirus.
As of 9:14 p.m. on June 3, there have been 13,767 cases of COVID-19 documented in Missouri. COVID-19 is linked to 786 deaths, eight of which occurred in Greene County, which neighbors Christian County to the north. There have also been two COVID-19 deaths in Taney County.
