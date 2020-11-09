CAPE GIRARDEAU — Nixa’s volleyball team ran into a freshman phenom in the Class 5 state championship match Friday, as Carlie Sisneros powered Liberty North to a sweep of the Lady Eagles.
Nixa had no answer to Sisneros at the net. She was dominant while collecting 21 kills and the Lady Eagles’ bid to repeat as state champions ended with a 26-24, 25-20, 25-16 defeat.
Sisneros, a 5-foot-11 outside hitter, also posted three aces and three blocks.
Nixa (33-4) saw its winning streak of 12 matches come to a halt.
The Lady Eagles had 11 more kill attempts than Liberty North. But the Lady Eagles’ kill percentage was 34.2, while Liberty North turned in a 41.2.
Jaycee Fixsen had 11 kills and Taylor Golmen and Allie Billmyer both had 10. Golmen shined defensively, as well, recording four blocks in her Nixa finale. Sydney Golden dished out 33 assists.
Liberty North’s serving gave Nixa fits. North served for 11 aces, while Nixa had three.
Nixa was guilty of 37 defensive errors.
Nixa earned it second straight final appearance by sweeping St. Francis Borgia 25-21, 25-15, 25-19 in a semifinal Thursday.
COC member Willard won the Class 4 state championship by beating Parkway West in four sets.
