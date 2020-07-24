A total of 90 Christian County residents are presently being monitored by the Christian County Health Department after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.
The Christian County Health Department reported 26 new cases added to its rolls on July 24, which caused the active case count to climb from 84 to 90. In a bit of positive news, that does mean that 20 Christian County residents have waited out their two weeks of quarantine time and have entered the virus’ recovery stage since July 21.
The health department logged 155 documented COVID-19 cases in the past 22 days. There have been 211 cases logged among Christian County residents since March 18.
In a statement issued July 24, Christian County Health Department Administrator Karen Peak advised residents that the best way to prevent illness from COVID-19 is to avoid exposure altogether.
“The health department is urging all community members to wear a face mask while out in public. Masks are especially important in situations where staying more than 6 feet away from others is a challenge,” Peak said. “Wearing a mask in public offers protection to people around you, especially those who are at a higher risk of getting sick.”
Peak warned that some otherwise healthy people may be transmitting COVID-19 without realizing that they have the virus.
Across Missouri, there have been 37,700 documented cases of COVID-19, 35,142 of which are confirmed with positive PCR (nasal swab) test results, with 1,179 deaths attributed to the disease. In the past week, cases have increased at a rate of 3.1 percent per 100,000 Missourians, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
In order to reduce your risk of contracting the novel coronavirus, the health department recommends everyone:
-Socially distance at least 6 feet from others in public areas.
-If you are unable to socially distance, wear a face mask over your nose and mouth.
-Wash your hands frequently.
-Avoid touching your face.
-Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
-Avoid situations where you can’t practice distancing, such as crowded places or large gatherings.
-Sneeze or cough into a tissue or the inside of your elbow, not your hand.
-Avoid touching frequently-touched surfaces.
-If you feel sick, stay home and seek medical attention by calling your doctor’s office and/or arranging for a telehealth appointment.
Low risk exposure announcements, which usually include a date, location and approximate time that a COVID-19-positive patient visited a public place, will no longer happen in Christian County, according to a statement from the health department issued July 17.
