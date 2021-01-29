Laney Humble’s dedication toward basketball is such that until recently she couldn’t have imagined not shooting hoops for two days, much less two weeks.
But like it or not, a partially torn tendon and a strained Achilles in her right foot took a basketball out of Humble’s hands from Jan. 10-23. After the manner in which she has returned to the hardwood, though, the super sophomore is signing the virtues of her idle time.
Humble poured in a season-high 33 points in Sparta’s 79-40 rout of Clever Thursday.
“I was in a slump before I got hurt (against Blue Eye Jan. 9), so I didn’t shoot the entire time I was out,” Humble said. “I kind of took a break from basketball. It was weird for me, but a nice break.”
Humble’s slump prior to her injury was actually confined to all of one game. She was 2-of-14 overall and 0-for-9 from 3-point land against Blue Eye while playing most of the second half injured.
She was shooting 54 percent from the field overall and averaging 24 points a game prior to her break.
Humble scored 27 points in her first game back Monday against Crane and even though she isn’t 100 percent, is looking like she has an extra jump in her step.
“We feel like the time off has rested her legs and rejuvenated her,” coach Josh Loveland said. “At times she favors the ankle just a little bit. But I feel like her legs are stronger than they have been all season, just from some time off. It’s really helped with her shot by her legs being fresh. It seems like every time she shoots, it’s going in.
“When she was out, we talked about it and it had been quite some time since she had a break,” he added. “We tried to stay positive and say, ‘This break may be just what your body needs. You can come back and be stronger than ever.’”
After missing four games, Humble was motivated to prove she can respond well to a bout of adversity.
“I wanted to come back stronger than ever,“ she said. “I didn’t want to be a girl who got hurt and came back weak.”
Humble hit five 3-pointers versus Clever while pulling with 41 points of the 1,000-point milestone in just her 42nd varsity game.
The Lady Trojans (15-4) jumped out on top of the Lady Jays 20-4 and never looked back. Altogether, the teams went through an incredible 63-point swing in only a year’s time. Last season, Clever made 14-of-26 3-point attempts and ripped Sparta 81-47.
Sparta and Clever are three years removed being SWCL rivals, but a rivalry between the two still exists. Pushing and stare-downs between players were prevalent Thursday.
“There is one,” Humble said when asked if there is a rivalry. “We wanted this game so bad because last year they blew us out. Last year’s game was pretty bad. I couldn’t hit anything against them. We wanted to get revenge on them.”
“We felt Clever was probably a better team than us last year, but they definitely weren’t 30 points better than us,” Loveland said. “We were a lot better than what we showed. We talked about this being a redemption game for us. We were extremely focused tonight at both ends of the floor. We took care of business. Of course, when shots go in, it makes things that much easier.”
Humble scored 19 points in the first half. Center Natalie Wilks had 15 of her 23 points in the second half. Forward Megan Brown, who is averaging 9.3 points a night, had two points before being forced courtside with a reoccurring ankle injury.
Ireland Jones and Carly Simpson both scored 14 points to lead the Lady Jays (7-10).
Clever was without Riah Robinson and Ruthie Brown.
Sparta will have another rivalry game Monday, when the Lady Trojans host Blue Eye in an SWCL showdown. The Lady Bulldogs (15-4) have won 13 straight in the teams’ matchups over the past nine seasons.
Sparta 79, Clever 50
CLEVER (50) — Jones 5 2-2 14, Hicks 2 3-3 8, C. Simpson 5 2-4 14, M. Simpson 5 1-3 11, Stewart 0 0-3 0, Flood 1 1-2 3. Totals 18 9-17 50
SPARTA (79) — Humble 11 6-7 33, Roller 2 0-0 5, Youngman 2 0-0 4, Wilks 10 3-4 23, Holt 4 1-2 12, Brown 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 10-12 79.
Clever 7 15 15 13 - 40
Sparta 24 19 20 16 - 79
3-point goals - Humble 5, Holt 3, Jones 2, C. Simpson 2, Hicks, Roller.
