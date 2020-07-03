Zach Cole enjoyed a fulfilling four years at Springfield Catholic upon transferring from Ozark prior to his freshman year. But naturally there have been moments in which he's wondered what it would have been like had he remained a Tiger.
"That’s an unwritten story. I won’t ever know," Cole said. "But it would have been nice to have a five-minute drive to school rather than a 15-minute drive."
Cole is making only a three-minute drive from his home in Ozark to U.S. Baseball Park this summer to take part in the Show-Me Collegiate League. Through four weeks of play, the left-handed hitting center fielder for the Route 66 Stars has established himself among the most efficient lead-off hitters in the league.
Cole is carrying a .444 batting average that includes a triple and a home run. He has 13 walks to boost his on-base percentage to .667 and has six stolen bases.
"I love this ball park and this has been a great opportunity to get to play, with all the crazy stuff going on in the country," he said.
Cole, who is playing college ball at Ball State, is catching up with former Ozark teammates in the SMCL. He never played with Ozark grad Clay Engel, but the two are playing alongside each other in the Stars outfield.
"I knew of Clay, but he was three years older than me," Cole said. When I played baseball with his younger brother Jared in 14U, I remember seeing Clay at some games and I watched him play a couple high school games. Those were fun to watch.
"I still have a lot of connections at Ozark," he added. "There are some good guys there I’m friends with."
Cole figured in middle school he would remain a Tiger, before his parents opted to send him to Catholic.
"It was a surprise to me when my parents told me it was happening. I thought I was going to Ozark," he said. "But they told me that summer they were going to move me to Catholic. It was about baseball-related stuff. I was a young kid and didn’t know anybody at the school. But I think I adjusted well. I had a good four years at Catholic."
Cole was part of one of the most improbable comebacks in southwest Missouri post-season baseball history. The Irish rallied from five runs down with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Hollister 8-7 in a Class 4 District 11 opening-round game in 2017.
"That was my best high school memory," he said. "We were down 7-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs, but we came back and won the game. They put it to us until the last inning. We had timely hits. It was the coolest experience."
Before the COVID-10 pandemic ended college ball this year, Cole hit .259 with seven walks while making 10 starts for Ball State as a freshman. He's happy as a very active Cardinal.
"If I thought I didn’t have any free time in high school, I was (wrong). In college, they have your whole day blocked out for you," Cole said. "They keep you pretty busy. I got to play against great competition and saw some great pitching this year. I’m ready to go back for year two."
