An aviation parts manufacturing company plans to locate in Ozark in a move expected to create 39 jobs.
Alpine Aviation Group, Inc., announced plans to open a manufacturing facility in Ozark. The company will assemble wiring harnesses for aircraft. The move was announced Aug. 13 by Show Me Christian County, an economic development organization funded by the cities of Ozark and Nixa and Christian County.
"We are honored to receive Alpine Aviation Group as the newest member of the Christian County Business community,” said Andrea Sitzes, President and CEO of Show Me Christian County. “Alpine is adding a tremendous amount of value to our area, both from an economic and workforce perspective, and we could not be more excited to see them continue to grow and flourish in Christian County."
The city of Ozark’s business records for February 2019 show Alpine Aviation Group maintaining an active business registration with an address at 1624 West Jackson Street, located just off of U.S. Highway 65.
“It is our privilege to have the opportunity to establish a company in the Ozarks,” said Terry Cedar, Director of Aviation Electrical Manufacturing for Alpine. “Alpine is looking forward to bringing innovative designs throughout not only the aerospace industry but beyond.”
Sitzes said thatShow Me Christian County, the city of Ozark, Springfield Regional Economic Partnership, Missouri Partnership, and the Missouri Department of Economic Development all worked to bring Alpine Aviation Group to Missouri.
“We are excited to welcome Alpine Aviation Group to the Ozark community,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a press release. “The company is bringing quality, high-paying jobs to the many hardworking individuals who call Missouri home. Alpine’s investment is a testament to Missouri’s leadership in aerospace manufacturing and innovation, and we look forward to working together as the company continues to grow and invest in our state.”
“The city of Ozark is excited to welcome Alpine Aviation to the growing list of companies moving to Ozark and Christian County,” Ozark Mayor Rick Gardner said. “We look forward to a very long and profitable partnership with them.”
Alpine Aviation’s decision to establish operations in southwest Missouri was reportedly influenced by the region’s quality workforce.
Alpine Aviation Group was established to design and fabricate electrical harnesses for military aircraft. The company aims to expand into the private sector.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.