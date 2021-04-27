Memorial graveside service will be held in Rolla at a later date.
Almeta Fink Hardebeck of Springfield passed away on April 13, 2021, at the age of 91.
She is survived by her daughters, Patty Gooch (Doug) of Springfield, Nancy Yost (Mark) of Ozark and Susan Seta (Martin) of Dearborn, Michigan; six grandchildren, Annie Griffin and her husband Collier, Natalie Yost, Daniel, Adam, Joey and Aaron Seta; her sister, Illa Bell of Rolla; nephew Michael Bell (Jane), two nieces, Marilyn Schmidt (Ed) and Marcia Shadel (Rusty).
Almeta owned Hardebeck Insurance in Ozark, and was also involved with banking and home loans for many years. She enjoyed retirement in Springfield.
She was a member of Ozark United Methodist Church and more recently, Schweitzer United Methodist Church.
Donations can be made in memory of Almeta to Elk Prairie Cemetery, and can be mailed to Shadel’s Colonial Chapel, P.O. Box 948, Lebanon, MO 65536.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.