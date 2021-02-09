Kennedee Anderson, 2019 Ozark grad
College: Missouri State
Sport: Volleyball
Numbers: Anderson has 380 assists and 88 digs in nine matches. …The sophomore setter is averaging 9.7 assists a set. …Anderson had 55 assists in four sets versus Valparaiso on Sunday. The 55 assists are the most by a Lady Bear in a match in three years. …Anderson has served for four aces in two matches this season.
Notable: Anderson and fellow Ozark grad Holly Luginbill have helped Missouri State and first-year coach Steven McRoberts to an 8-1 record, the program’s best start in 11 years. …The Lady Bears have played seven matches since resuming their season in January.
Upcoming: MSU, which is playing this winter due to COVID-19 limiting its fall schedule to two matches, travels to Northern Iowa this weekend. The Lady Bears are back at home Feb. 21-22 versus Drake.
