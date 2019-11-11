Veterans Day is set aside for honoring those who serve in the military, but Sgt. Josh Loveland turned the tables on his employers in Sparta.
Loveland, a teacher with the Sparta School District, arranged to present his employers with official recognition from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserves at a Veterans Day assembly Nov. 8.
Loveland, a husband, father and the Sparta High School girls basketball coach, starting by thanking the families and loved ones of veterans.
“It takes support. It takes a lot of support, and that support comes from many different areas,” Loveland said. “I’m a reservist, so I have a civilian career and I have a military career, and sometimes they overlap and that’s very difficult.”
Loveland honored Superintendent Rocky Valentine, Sparta Middle School Principal Dave Baker, Sparta High School Principal Gwenda Barton and Athletic Director Larry Brown.
“They also have been extremely supportive. When I need to take off work to go do training or to be gone for a week or two weeks, or to miss a Tuesday, these guys never ask any questions. They say, ‘You go do what you gotta do, we’ll see you when you get back,’” Loveland said.
Loveland thanked Valentine for supporting him throughout his five years of employment with the Sparta School District.
“He’s just an unbelievable person, and his support has always been very important,” Loveland said.
If Loveland is called into duty with the Army during basketball season, Brown steps in. The head coach of the Sparta Trojans fills in with the girls team in Loveland’s absence.
“When I’m gone, (Brown) actively has to take my place a lot. Without him, I wouldn’t be able to do the things that I do,” Loveland said.
Loveland graduated from Drury University in 2011, and holds a Master of Education Administration from Lindenwood University. He is a Purple Heart recipient.
