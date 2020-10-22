Alicen Ashley admits she has a bad habit to look downward while running. True to form, her eyes were on the ground for most of Tuesday’s COC Championship.
“Whenever I'm in front, I have a tendency to look at the ground. I'm not sure why,” the Nixa junior said. “As soon as coach (Lance Brumley) tells me to get my eyes up, that helps. If I'm looking at where I want to go, it motivates me, whether it's the gator in front of me or anything else. When I look down, it kind of brings my momentum toward the ground and that's when I kind of let go.”
Ashley also looked down at the competition while winning comfortably with a time of 19:09.
Ashley trailed for only a brief while. She didn’t allow herself to break from her early pace and try to run down Joplin’s Jenalee Dunn, who led about half of the first lap. Dunn finished second in 19:16.
“I knew she was pretty quick. Her PR is :18 from mine,” Ashley said. “I had to conserve a little bit at the beginning. I have a hard time going out fast. It kind of freaks me out. I also didn't want her to break too far from me because that would give her confidence. I wanted to get on her tail so that it would scare her and then make my move. Eventually, when I felt good, I passed her.”
Ashley, who repeated as the COC champ, related the conference meet has grown in importance to her each year she has ran in it.
“I honestly didn't pay too much attention to it until last year when I won and people made a big deal of it,” she said. “I didn't really go into the race last year thinking much about it. I had my eye on State. This year, I definitely made it a goal of mine to win this race.”
Per usual, the runners were greeted with rousing cheers of approval near the finish, with fans lined up on both sides of the final stretch run. It's always a great feeling, Ashley said.
“I love the feeling of going down that stretch and seeing my family and friends cheering me on,” she said. “I definitely feel more motivated to win here. I love running on my home course. I tell myself, 'This is my course and my race.’”
Ozark’s Elizabeth Kitchin placed fourth in 19:58, the Lady Tigers’ Kopelyn Delong was seventh in 20:10 and Nixa’s Emily Harris was eighth in 20:20 and Macey Kopp 11th in 20:29.
