Billings’ boys basketball team blew out Hurley 67-23 at the Walnut Grove Tournament on Tuesday.
The Wildcats received 16 points from Kyler Tennis and 12 apiece from Hayden Fender and Colton Plowman.
Trojans rally for win
Sparta’s boys basketball team came back from an eight-point halftime deficit to knock off Fair Play 77-58 at the Walnut Grove Tournament on Tuesday.
The Trojans’ foursome of Dexter Loveland, Hunter McGraw, Jacob Lafferty and Kavon Walker combined for 70 points. Loveland scored 19, McGraw 18, Lafferty 17 and Walker 16.
Tigers fall to Kickapoo
Ozark’s boys basketball team was dealt a 91-74 setback by Kickapoo on Tuesday.
The Tigers (4-2) received 21 points from Blaine Cline, 18 from Ethan Whatley and 12 from Avery Voysey. Anton Brookshire’s 36 points paced the Chiefs.
Sparta loses for first time
Sparta’s girls basketball team suffered its first loss on the season, a 48-45 defeat at the hands of Ash Grove at the Walnut Grove Tournament on Wednesday.
