Gabe Bauer got a taste of the State Track Meet two years ago as a member of Ozark’s 4 x 800 relay. He was the freshman phenom on an otherwise veteran relay.
Now a junior, he’s aiming to get back to State individually this season and bring home medals.
“I want to make top three at State in both the mile and two mile,” Bauer said while talking about his goals for this spring. “For the mile, that is more likely, the two-mile maybe not. Being All-State for both events would be good.”
He adds going for a trifecta and medaling in the 800 will be more of a challenge than ever before due to COVID-19 regulations forcing MSHSAA to make State a one-day affair for each class Classes 1-5 this year.
“In the 800, I might have a chance at a medal,” Bauer said. “But doing all three at State this year will be difficult.”
Bauer’s endurance is renowned among his teammates and probably many Ozark motorists.
“I run six days a week and 60 miles a week, so 10 miles a day on average,” he said of his training away from practices. “I run everywhere in Ozark. The hills aren’t good, but there are some flat places. The track is boring, but fast.Most of the time, Ozark’s streets are pretty safe. Sometimes, we cheat and jaywalk, but that’s only if there are no cars on the road at all.”
Bauer adds he doesn’t mind having to regain his rhythm while waiting to cross a street with stoplights.
“Sometimes, we look forward to those breaks,” he said. “When you’re running pretty hard, 30-second breaks can be nice.”
Bauer is looking forward to putting his name alongside Ozark’s standout long-distance runners the likes of two-time state champion Charlie Hawkins, Kyle Hauman and Kyle Sartain. Hawkins has the Tigers’ fastest times in 1,600 (4:23) and 3,200 (9:29).
“I’m hoping to get close to our school records in the mile and two-mile,” Bauer said. “They’re super in sight for me this year.”
