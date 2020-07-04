Zack Owens thought he had life all planned out as early as his glory days playing soccer for Ozark in the early 2000s. While suiting up for the Tigers, the 2002 grad dreamed of the day he would coach the Tigers.
“Honestly, I did,” he said, recalling his mindset as a youth. “My aunt and uncle were teachers at Ozark and my mother was a teacher at Ozark. So, I always wanted to be a teacher and thought one day I would come back to this area and teach and coach at Ozark.”
Owens has indeed been coaching at his alma mater for the past five years as an assistant for the Tigers and was named this summer to succeed Tom Davidson as Ozark’s head boys soccer coach.
But he veered far from the path he figured to follow upon continuing his playing career at Westminster. A year and a half into college, he was lured by the opportunity to make big bucks in cell phone sales for Alltel and Verizon.
Owens did well for himself for five years in the cell phone industry. But he repeatedly found himself feeling unfulfilled at the end of the day. Finally, he decided to be true to himself and enrolled at Missouri Southern.
“It was always in the back of my mind that I wanted to be a teacher,” Owens said. “At one point, I finally decided to go back to school to get my degree for teaching. I still had quite a bit of classes to take. I was a full-time student for two and a half years.
“It’s a decision I’ve never regretted,” he added. “There’s no price for happiness and pursuing your dreams.”
Owens began his coaching career as an assistant at Thomas Jefferson and later became an assistant at Joplin. He received the chance to come back to Ozark in 2015.
With Davidson opting to put a hold on his 29-year coaching career so he can watch his children play college soccer, Owens was promoted in June to fill his dream job.
“This is where I want to be. I’m teaching and coaching where I want to be,” he said. “I couldn’t be happier. I hope this is what I'm doing for the next 20 years. I’m happy with the way it worked out. I feel like things always work out the way they are supposed to, if you do things the right way. This was a dream of mine and now it it’s really happening.”
Owens feels well prepared to lead his own program.
“I’ve been wanting this for so long. I feel like I’m ready for it. I feel 100 percent ready,” he said. “It’s going to be nice to get to do things my own way. Coach Davidson is a Hall of Fame coach and in my opinion, I couldn’t have worked under anyone better. After being an assistant for nine years, I will take bits and pieces from all the coaches I’ve worked with, keep my own philosophies and make it all mine.”
Davidson recommended Owens to be his successor and feels one of his strengths will be his communication with players.
“I’m excited he gets this chance,” Davidson said. “He’s an Ozark guy, knows the program and knows the kids. He’ll connect with the kids. He has a great personality and is fun to be around. He loves the game and studies the game. Ozark is in good hands with him.”
“Something I strive for is to create relationships with the student-athletes, so they feel comfortable,” said Owens, who was a head girls basketball coach at McCauley Catholic for two years. “I have an open-in policy so that they can talk to me about anything they need to, whether it’s sports-related or not. It’s very nice to be able to gauge players. That transitions to them wanting to work harder for you.”
Owens worked as Ozark's head coach for the first time by hosting a camp for the Tigers last week. He is confident they are comfortable with him at the helm, noting his experience coaching the majority of the players at younger levels.
He adds expectations will remain high, despite Ozark losing 14 seniors from last season’s 24-win team.
“It’s been well-received,” Owens said of his intro as head coach. “The kids have been amazing. The group of juniors we have, I coached them when they were in fifth and sixth grades for the Ozark Soccer Club and I coached them the last couple of years on our jayvee team. We’re going to be a completely different team. But I think we’re going to be strong and ready to roll.”
