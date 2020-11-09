A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Adams Funeral Home, Nixa. A visitation will be held from 12-1 p.m. prior to the funeral service in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Highlandville Cemetery, Highlandville. Arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
Beverly Sue Hedgpeth, 82, of Nixa went to be with the Lord Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. She was born Sept. 11, 1938, in the Nixa community, the daughter of Lloyd and Eva Lee (Fox) Sissel. On May 15, 1955, she and Gary Leon Hedgpeth were united in marriage. To this union four children were born.
Beverly was an accomplished florist and business owner. She owned and operated Town and Country Flower Shop in Nixa for more than 25 years. Beverly was known as a very loving and giving woman. She was a dedicated mother and valued her family and friends. Beverly often put others before herself.
Survivors include four children: Susan Schofield Baker and her husband Scott of Buffalo, Rick Hedgpeth and his wife Lisa of Fair Grove, Karen Whittaker and her husband Bobby of Nixa, Melissa Rhodes and her husband Herman of Reeds Spring; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister Betty Holden and her husband David of Springfield; and a special cousin Terry Maples.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband Gary of 49 years in 2004.
