It was with careful consideration that Nixa’s Carlee Brumley chose the 300 hurdles as her niche.
Brumley figured her talents were best suited for a middle-distance event. Also and most importantly, Carlee did not want to follow in the footsteps of her older sister, Ali, an elite sprinter and 100 hurdler during her Lady Eagles career.
“I’m not going to lie, it was definitely the fact that Ali hadn't done the 300 hurdles,” Carlee said. “With her running the 100 hurdles, everyone knows how good she is. I also knew I was more of a 400 and 800 runner coming into high school, so I thought I would give it a try. My Dad (Nixa coach Lance Brumley) said we were going to need another 300 hurdler, anyway, besides Lily Simmons.
“Ali did the 300 hurdles one time and ran like a 51,” she added. “Now that I’ve beaten that time, I feel like no one is going to say, 'Oh, that's Ali Brumley's sister who runs the 100 hurdles just like her.' No, it's me.”
Carlee indeed established her own identity with a stunning Class 5 District 6 300 hurdles championship this past weekend. She got the best of Republic’s Kaitlyn Ragsdale for the first time.
Brumley was clocked in a personal record time of 49.02 on a wet track, while Ragsdale was a distant second with a 49.83. A week earlier at the COC Meet, Ragsdale ran a 49.2 and Brumley ran a 49.87.
“Oh my gosh, (District champion) sounds so cool,” Brumley said. “We've had sunny meets this year, so I'm used to seeing someone's shadow or hearing them behind me. I didn't hear anything or see anything today. I was thinking, 'Am I going to win this?' By the third to last hurdle, I was thinking, 'Yes, we're going to win it!' I didn't know I really wanted to win until the final stretch because my goal today was just top two.”
Brumley is enjoying a breakout junior season after her freshman season never really got going. She was still recovering in the spring two years ago from hip surgery.
Brumley needed surgery to repair a torn labrum in her hip.
“It wasn't like an injury like a torn ACL where it's immediate. It was gradual,” Brumley said. “I noticed it my eighth-grade year during cross country. But I didn't have surgery until Oct. 25 of my freshman year. For a year, I was in pain and thinking, 'This isn't right.'
“There was a chance (surgery) wouldn't work,” she added. “But I haven't had any hip pain since the surgery. When I first started hurdling, I was scared I would re-tear (the labrum) because there is a chance you can do that. I was so nervous thinking I would be at a disadvantage. This win is very validating for me. I never dreamed of doing this.”
Carlee doesn’t think it was a coincidence she won with Ali in attendance. Ali was at the meet after completing her sophomore year at Pitt State.
“Before the race, she was really involved,” Carlee said. “She was giving me so much information. She even said, 'Maybe I'm telling you too much.'
“Don't tell anyone else this, but having her here to watch me succeed and be proud of how I run means so much to me,” Carlee added. “I just want to make her proud.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.