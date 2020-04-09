It’s a stressful time to be a banker, especially if you do commercial lending.
Business owners great and small across Christian County are putting together their applications for the U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program, a hastily-assembled $10 billion federal loan program designed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact that stay-at-home orders and social distancing restrictions have on businesses.
The SBA Paycheck Protection Program allows businesses to apply through their SBA lender. The loans are good for two years, with a 1 percent interest rate that begins at the 6-month mark. However, lenders advise that businesses can apply for loan forgiveness once eight weeks have elapsed between the time they are approved for the PPP loan and receive funding and the time they submit the forgiveness application. The forgiveness applications are not yet available, because they have not been created and published by the SBA.
Walking a business owner through the initial loan application documents is not difficult, said Chris Thomas, a senior lender at Ozark Bank in Nixa. The volume of loan applications is another matter.
“From my standpoint, it’s been relatively easy, just very overwhelming from the sheer numbers that we’ve had come in,” Thomas said.
Thomas said it’s hard to estimate how many jobs are impacted by business owners attempting to apply for loans. Businesses are required to submit their Internal Revenue Service Form 941, which documents employer’s quarterly federal tax returns. Employers are responsible for withholding federal income tax and other payroll taxes from employee pay, and remitting that tax to the IRS, documenting that taxation on the Form 941. The bank lenders only see the overall payroll expenses on the forms.
“The jobs is hard to put a good number to, because we aren’t seeing each and every employee with a business,” Thomas said. “It’s hard to show the true impact of jobs, but I would say that’s very high.”
Thomas said his branch has run about 150 businesses through the application process since it opened April 3.
Jessie Hughey, an SBA loan officer at Bank of Missouri, described the staffing at her bank as “all hands on deck.”
“We’ve been working them through as quickly as we can, and our staff has been working a lot of late hours,” Hughey said. “All of our lenders, all of our loan assistants, that’s our main focus right now.”
Jeff Jones, an SBA loan officer at the Central Bank of the Ozarks branch in Nixa, reports that he and the staff at his bank have processed more than 560 applications, impacting 11,730 jobs and more than $91 million in economic impact. That’s just for Central Bank.
The PPP loan should not be confused with the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIBL), which is a loan of up to $10,000 per business. Business owners apply for EIBL funding directly through the SBA.
PPP terms and conditions
Jones, Hughey and Thomas served as panelists during a conference on the PPP loan program hosted by the Show Me Christian County economic development group April 9. The amount of money awarded in a PPP loan can vary by business, and that funding is intended to keep employees on the recipient’s payroll.
“The funds from PPP are primarily designated for payroll. They want 75 percent of the amount requested to go directly to payroll,” Jones said.
The PPP loan is devised so that businesses, both essential and nonessential, can continue paying employees at a time when they are losing revenue.
“The funds are about getting payroll into other people’s—their employees’ hands. So, yeah, they’re going to be paying some people that may not be working today. Hopefully they are in the next few days or week, that way they’re still able to meet their obligations, their payments, cars, autos, homes, everything,” Thomas said.
Up to 25 percent of a PPP loan may be spent on utilities, rent expense and mortgage expense, but there are potential penalties if a business does not spend at least 75 percent of the funding it receives on payroll.
“Any other items that you use it for—not allowed, you’ll have to pay it back,” Thomas said.
Business owners have up until June 30 to apply for PPP loans, but the three lenders on the Shoe Me Christian County panel all advised that it’s best to apply now rather than wait.
They also advise business owners to document everything and share the documentation with their lender.
“Borrowers must provide verifications on how the money is spent. They provide the documentation to their bank, and then the bank supplies that verification to the SBA,” Hughey said. “The borrowers have to provide the verifications that everything has been used for the eight weeks of payroll plus the extra 25 percent for utilities, rent or mortgage insurance, and from that point (the businesses) provide all of the documentation to their bank, which the bank will actually provide to the SBA, and the SBA will do the final determination.”
Entities with bankruptcy history or with history of defaulting on SBA loans are not allowed to receive funding from the PPP program, according to clauses in the federal CARES Act.
Open to the self-employed, some nonprofits
Independent contractors, commonly denoted for filing a Form 1099 with the IRS rather than a W-2, may also apply for PPP loans, starting April 10.
“One thing we have heard is that a new form may be coming out for the self-employed,” Thomas said.
It can’t hurt to fill out what the bankers agree is a relatively short form.
“Otherwise, turn in what you have,” Jones said.
Lenders advise anyone in business, whether you are applying for an SBA loan now or waiting, to keep up with everything, all expenses your business incurs during a time of federal disaster declaration, keep accurate accounting and tax records, and make sure you understand the terms and conditions of any loan that you get.
The same goes for nonprofit organizations, some of which qualify for the PPP loan, and some do not.
“It’s difficult from the standpoint of the nonprofits, because they all want to be part of it, and that’s hard for us to tell some of them that you can’t be,” Thomas said. 501(c)3 nonprofits, for example, are eligible to apply for PPP loans.
The three lenders on the panel each reported that a few churches have applied for funding for their staff wages.
“A few, just not an overwhelming number,” Thomas said.
Some business owners or organizations are approaching commercial lenders for non-SBA loans at this time. They may have scaled up operations or altered their operations in some way in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The banks, for the most part, are still open for regular business. Most are operating by appointment.
“Yes, we’re still doing regular loans,” Thomas said. “Business is normal for some people out there, still. The best thing to do is get your financials out there, get with your lender and get moving.”
Need help?
If your business has been impacted by the COVID-19 virus in some way, and you’d like to obtain more information on which courses of actions may be best for you, there are some free resources available through the Small Business Development Center.
University of Missouri offers help to business owners at https://sbdc.missouri.edu/sbdc-covid-19-resources.
“They have a group of counselors manning this site as it seems to be the most efficient way to get people help quickly,” Dr. Pam Duitsman, Christian County Community Engagement Specialist with University of Missouri Extension said.
The SBA grant that funds the program is managed at distributed by MU Extension. The local partner in Springfield, Missouri State University, also contributes to the program.
