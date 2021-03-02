ANNAPOLIS — Chadwick went from turbo-clocking Bradleyville last week to being turbo-clocked by South Iron on Tuesday.
The No. 5-ranked Cardinals (24-4) couldn't keep pace with the No. 1-ranked Panthers (22-4) all night and fell 74-42 in a Class 1 Sectional.
South Iron jumped on top 21-9 in the first quarter. Chadwick cut the deficit to four points in the second quarter, but the Panthers surged to a 17-point advantage at halftime. After the teams played even in the third quarter, the Panthers closed things out by outscoring Chadwick 21-6 in the fourth quarter.
South Iron's Brock Wakefield reached the 2,000-point milestone for his career during his 22-point night. The Panthers received 25 points from Drennan Dinkins and 16 from D.J. Prater.
Chadwick's Paden Gilbert scored a team-high 10 points, while Calvin Rains and Jaron VanHouden each added nine and Garrett Gardner contributed eight.
South Iron advances to face Delta (17-10) in the Quarterfinal round. The rest of the Elite Eight includes Orrick, Mound City, Thomas Jefferson, St. Elizabeth, Green City and Higbee.
