A celebration of life service will be held on at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Healing River Worship Center, 265 Oak Ridge Road, Walnut Shade.
Carlos Berton Rees was born to Paul and Naomi Harrington Rees on May 20, 1949, in Shelbyville, Illinois. Along with three siblings, Carlos and his family moved back to their ancestral home in Nixa, Missouri, in 1963, where he remained throughout his life.
Carlos graduated from Nixa High School in 1967. Soon after, he enlisted in the Navy, where he spent most of his time serving on a nuclear submarine. While in the Navy, he met and married Sherry Rhone. Before long, James Carlos was born to this union, and later Sherry and Carlos decided to add to their family by adopting two beautiful children, Jessica and Joel. Carlos worked at Fasco Industries before settling into his career as corrections officer for the Federal Medical Center in Springfield, where he served until retirement.
From boyhood, Carlos loved the farm. No matter what other employment he might have had, he was involved in some way with farming. He owned a small farm north of Nixa, where along with other leased and family-owned land, he was engaged in all sorts of agricultural pursuits including raising chrysanthemums commercially and beef cattle. After retirement from the Federal Medical Center, he worked at Nixa Hardware for a time.
His beloved wife of 40 years, Sherry, passed away suddenly in 2010, leaving him sad and lonely. He was blessed to find another loving and beautiful wife in 2015, Brenda Snider, who fit the bill: she loved God, she loved him, and she loved the farm. Together they made quite a team raising dairy goats and exotic rare breed chickens, as well as having an online business and continuing to raise cattle.
Such a tenderhearted man, he was fiercely loyal to his faith, his family, his friends, and his nation. He will be dearly missed by all those with whom he came in contact. He was not afraid to share his faith. On his last day on earth, he shared a Facebook post which stated, “Worried about dying? Don’t. You will live forever. All you have to worry about is location, location, location. There is absolutely nothing more important in your life right now than making sure you know Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior.”
Carlos was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Naomi Rees; his brother, Doug; and his first wife, Sherry.
Carlos is survived by his wife, Brenda of Nixa; his son James, daughter-in-law, Athena and grandsons, Isaac and Samuel all of Verona; his son, Joel, of Springfield; daughter, Jessica Bell, and granddaughters, Esther and Lydia of Kansas City, Missouri; son Jason Snider, daughter-in-law, Diana, and grandson, Nicholas of Ozark; a sister, Sonja Baldwin and husband, Randy of Highlandville; a brother, Tom, and wife, Beverly, of Shell Knob; two special Harrington aunts; many nieces and nephews and cousins in the Rees and Harrington clans, and scores of friends and brethren in Christ.
Carlos was working his cattle on the farm when his Lord called him home. He drove out of a gate here on earth and into the heavenly gates for eternity. He passed away doing what he loved. Carlos died with his boots on.
