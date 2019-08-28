A court ruling in Jefferson City may buy Christian County health and zoning authorities more time to explore the regulation of contained animal feeding operations, or CAFOs.
Cole County Presiding Judge Patricia Joyce issued a restraining order delaying the enforcement of Senate Bill 391, a new CAFO law recently passed by the state legislature. In a lawsuit filed Aug. 19, in Jefferson City, the Cedar County Commission, Cooper County Public Health Center, a concerned citizens group called Friends of Responsible Agriculture and three Missouri farmers allege that Senate Bill 391 is unconstitutional and does not operate to rescind previously adopted county health ordinances.
The list of defendants in the lawsuit includes the Missouri Clean Water Commission, the Missouri Air Conservation Commission, the Missouri Pork Producers Association, the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, the Missouri Farm Bureau Federation and Gov. Mike Parson.
In early August, the Christian County Commission directed the Christian County Health Department Board of Trustees and the Christian County Planning and Zoning Commission to explore what action could be taken to regulate CAFOs at the local level between now and Aug. 28, when the new state regulations were set to become effective. Western District Commissioner Hosea Bilyeu made the move to issue the directive, which Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips also voted for. Eastern District Commissioner Mike Robertson cast a dissenting vote.
Senate Bill 391 modified a long existing law about public health regulations. County commissions or county health department boards of directors are barred from enacting local health ordinances that conflict with state law or the regulations enforced by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Senate Bill 391, Christian County Attorney John Housley explained, took that further and prohibits counties or cities from imposing agricultural standards as ordinances that would be more stringent than what is spelled out in state law and enforced by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
An animal feeding operation, by state law, is defined as a facility that “confines, stables or feeds animals for 45 days or more in a 12-month period and a ground cover of vegetation is not sustained over at least 50 percent of the confinement area,” according to the DNR.
To be classified as a confined animal feeding operation, the facility must confine more than 2,500 swine, 100,000 broiler chickens, 700 dairy cows or 1,000 beef steers.
Cedar County did adopt a local law to provide more stringent regulations for CAFOs.
“We had overwhelming support from local farmers and ranchers when we adopted our county health ordinance,” said Marlon Collins, Presiding Commissioner of Cedar County. “We believe this is an important fight because we, as local elected officials, are in the best position to address local health concerns in Cedar County and to protect Stockton Lake, which provides the water supply for the city of Springfield.”
A hearing is set for Sept. 16, in Jefferson City for the court to determine whether it will enter a preliminary injunction against Senate Bill 391.
The Missouri Farm Bureau, Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, Missouri Pork Association and Missouri Soybean Association issued a joint statement in response to the lawsuit.
“The legal system is being misused by those determined to stifle Missouri farm and ranch families from opportunities to grow and keep future generations on the farm. This frivolous lawsuit is a last-minute, desperate attempt designed to disrupt Missouri agriculture,” the statement reads.
The agriculture groups pledged to work with the state government to uphold Senate Bill 391, and to offer up “relentless opposition” to the lawsuit. For the agriculture associations, the legal fight is about keeping regulations out of Missouri farms, according to the statement.
“Senate Bill 391 will end the practice of using scientifically unfounded county health ordinances to regulate animal agriculture. We need to stop this regulatory fiasco for farm and ranch families and focus on growing agriculture and creating new economic opportunity,” the statement reads.
Christian County currently has no large scale concentrated animal feeding operations, as defined by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Such an operation would only be allowed if it were built in an agriculturally-zoned area, and it would require a conditional use permit approved by the Christian County Planning and Zoning Commission and the Christian County Commission.
Neighboring Stone County is home to three animal feeding operations, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. All three are poultry operations, where farmers raise either chickens or turkeys. Perkins Farms, a turkey farm west of Spokane in Stone County, is the closest CAFO to Christian County.
The nearest class IA CAFO, the highest impact operation according to the DNR, is a chicken egg production facility in Neosho in Newton County. A class IA, the highest density classification for DNR water quality permits, must have at least seven times the minimum specified by state law, so the Neosho facility would have at least 700,000 chickens.
Todd Parnell, the former chairperson of the Missouri Clean Water Commission, said that CAFOs are an exceptionally hazardous threat to water quality in southwest Missouri, an area full of karst topography, where underground drainage is irregular and full of sinkholes and caves.
“it is absolutely absurd to permit a CAFO in an area with karst geology,” Parnell, who along with three other clean water commissioners was dismissed by former Gov. Eric Greitens in 2017, said. “Waste from CAFOs is especially damaging where rain, runoff, and seepage through shallow soils presents a clear and present danger to the many springs, creeks, streams, lakes, and water tables in the Ozarks.”
The court injunction would at least temporarily buy the Christian County Health Department Board of Trustees and the Christian County Planning and Zoning Commission more time to decide if they will act on the Christian County Commission’s directive to explore the possible local regulation of CAFOs beyond what the state already does.
