On Thursday, March 25, 2021, Charles William Sutter, Jr., loving husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully at the age of 90 years.
Charles was born July 12, 1930, in Caseyville, Illinois, to Charles Sutter, Sr. and Margaret (Calbreath) Sutter. On Aug. 23, 1952, he married Frances Spurgeon at Trinity Chapel in Cuba, Missouri. Together they raised two children, Deborah Grob and William Sutter.
Charles was preceded in death by his loving wife Frances on Jan. 26 of this year, and they are now reunited. He was also preceded in death by his parents and brother, James Sutter.
Charles is survived by his two children, Deborah Grob (Dennis) and William Sutter (Sarah); four grandchildren, Tonya Drumm (Scott), Amber Vinson, William Sutter (Rachel), and Elizabeth Knight (Chandler); and his six great grandchildren, Hannah, Halee, William, Ava, Zoe, and Benjamin.
Charles was laid to rest in March in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. He served his country in the United States Navy.
Donations may be made to Phoenix Hospice, ATTN: Melanie, 3033 S. Kansas Expressway, Springfield, MO 65807, payable to “In Time of Need.”
