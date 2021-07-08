Mark Abernathy had never written a book, but he has lived an interesting life. His first authoring effort, "Sons of a Citizen Soldier," contains some of the real life experiences he had and the people he has met, but the action and adventure is turned way, way up.
"I would say the book is a culmination of lifetime experiences, and I wove it into a tale," Abernathy said. "I get to live in a fantasy world where I control it all."
The book is set in 1970, and is the story of a father and his two very different sons. John Copeland, known as "Cope," is a World War II veteran, stoic and kind, but a strong member of "the Greatest Generation." Parts of his character are modeled after Abernathy's real life uncle, who was a pilot shot down near the English Channel and taken as a prisoner of war.
The story is about a father who came home from war and sought to go into business for himself as a gold miner. Cope has two sons, one is a conscientious objector to American involvement in the Vietnam War, and the other volunteers for the military in effort to go to Vietnam. Ultimately, the family comes together due to a series of conflicts, tribulations and action-filled adventures. Abernathy said he tried to keep the story moving at a steady pace, and he tried to balance some laughter and joy with the serious action and the difficult themes.
"It's all done with some humor. I mean, we meet Jimmy Buffett. We go down around the Redneck Riviera in four-wheel-drives with kids having fun, and we go to the beach, we go sailing," Abernathy said.
Abernathy is a U.S. Army veteran who joined the military in 1973. He conveys some of what it means to him to be an American and to serve in the military through the story.
"What I tried to do was capture the essence of the citizen soldier. To me, it goes back to feudal times. You lived on the lord's property, and when the vikings attacked, you were rallied to drop your hammer and grab a sword and go protect the land and your home. We did that in America from the beginning of the Revolutionary War," Abernathy said. "World War II was a little different, we went over across the sea, but the citizen soldier is a concept that is embodied in the human spirit to defend your family."
While many of his characters are fighters who stand up for what they believe is right, they also practice kindness, compassion and care for each other.
"Some people will run, some people will fight. The citizen soldier, in my opinion, is the man who hears the gunshots and runs toward them. He sees the fire in his neighbor's house and he goes to help him. He sees a car accident on the side of the road and doesn't go around it and keep going, he stops to help," Abernathy said.
In the Army, Abernathy became a helicopter pilot, and later used the skills he learned in the Army to fly logging helicopters in northern California on the Trinity River.
"We were logging and I met a guy who was a Vietnam veteran who was gold mining, and he had been a helicopter pilot, as well. I got to know him, and so another character in the book is modeled after his lifestyle," Abernathy said.
Abernathy takes the adventure sailing, much like he did in real life. He said he lived on a sailboat that launched in Florida and ended up in the Bahamas for a year. He did carpentry at Norman's Cay. Some of the drug smuggling villains that protagonists in the book encounter.
Abernathy lives at Elkhead in the far eastern reaches of Christian County. He built his own house, still does carpentry and now, reads and writes on a steady basis. He lives with his wife, Sally, and their dog, Mango.
"I came back to see my dad, who lived in Springfield. My sister said he was dying, he had a brain tumor, and he lived another 15 years," Abernathy said. "I found land out here in Christian County."
A sequel to "Sons of a Citizen Soldier" is in the works, and Abernathy said he has ideas for an unrelated book outside of the historical fiction or adventure genres. His first book was actually published in 2019, but the public health implications of the COVID-19 pandemic made promoting the book difficult for Abernathy.
"Sons of a Citizen Soldier" is available on Amazon.com (https://www.amazon.com/Sons-Citizen-Soldier-Mark-Abernathy/dp/1947309919). It is $2.99 to buy on the Amazon Kindle, or $16.99 for a paperback copy. It is also available on Kindle unlimited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.