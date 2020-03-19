Gatherings in unincorporated Christian County, both public and private, now have an attendance limit of 10.
The Christian County Commission voted 3-0 to modify an existing order that limited assembly to 50 or more person, reducing the limit down to 10 at a meeting held March 19. To comply with social distancing recommendations from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the commission held the meeting in the second floor courtroom of the Christian County Historic Courthouse in Ozark.
The move modifies a state of emergency declaration from March 17. Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips explained that the order applies to unincorporated Christian County, and it opens the way for some cities to follow suit to limit crowd sizes, if they haven’t already.
“It’s come to light that some charters of municipalities--the way their statutes are written is that they have to follow the lead of the county, and the county has to take the lead for them to be able to implement the same procedures, if they choose to do so,” Phillips said. “That was a new one on me.”
The Ozark Board of Aldermen voted the night before, March 18, to restrict gatherings to prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people, with exceptions for schools, daycare centers and certain businesses. The Nixa City Council authorized Mayor Brian Steele to issue an executive order to implement similar restrictions, with any number at his choosing between 50 and 10. Steele issued an order limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people just after 1 p.m. March 9.
As of 8 p.m. March 18, there are reportedly two Christian County residents diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus from Christian County. One is a person in their 60s who had recently traveled internationally, is a resident of Ozark, and is currently hospitalized in Springfield. The identity and/or description of the second case has not been confirmed at this time.
“This is a rapidly changing situation and there are so many unknowns that I highly encourage people to follow the procedures that are outlined, take the advice of our health care professionals,” Phillips said.
The city and the county orders differ when it comes to restaurants and bars.
Christian County’s order does not specifically direct restaurants in unincorporated Christian County to close their dining rooms. By Western District Commissioner Hosea Bilyeu’s interpretation of the law, restaurants are classified as “retail stores,” which have an exemption. However, health guidelines enacted across the state for coronavirus prevention would make it difficult for most restaurants to keep their dining rooms open.
“I just wanted to have it as a matter of record that we are not declaring, as I think they have in some areas, that restaurants have to close their inside dining and can only do drive-through or pick-up for orders,” Bilyeu said.
Dine-in restaurants within the Ozark and Nixa city limits, however, will not be able to have their dining rooms open under the more stringent orders issued by the respective mayors of those cities.
Bilyeu said that some Christian County residents may be skeptical about limiting social gatherings and shutting down public events, but that he is encouraging everyone to follow recommendations from health experts.
“There are some people who are saying that it’s an overreaction and so forth,” Bilyeu said. “The best case scenario is what we’re doing works, but if it does, there will be a good number of people who say, ‘See? I told you all along, we didn’t need to do all that.’”
COVID-19 protection recommendations
Taken from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
-Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
-Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
-Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
-Avoid close contact with others, in general.
-Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.
-Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces, using EPA-recommended disinfectants.
How the virus spreads
Coronaviruses, and COVID-19 is one of many, spread from an infected person to others by:
-The air, through coughing or sneezing
-Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands
-Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands
-Rarely, fecal matter contamination
On the Web: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/prevention.php
