Judge Laura J. Johnson, presiding judge of the 38th Judicial Circuit sat with the Supreme Court of Missouri during arguments Dec. 11, by special designation.
Johnson, who normally presides over the Christian County circuit, was sitting on the state supreme court in place of Judge Patricia Breckenridge, who was recused.
“Judge Johnson was a welcome colleague on the Court for oral arguments today,” Chief Justice George W. Draper III said. “We respect her talent and perspective, and we appreciate her valuable contributions to the case. We are fortunate to have high-quality judges like Judge Johnson to whom we can turn for assistance when one of our judges is unable to sit due to recusal or other absence.”
Johnson heard the fourth case on the Court’s Dec. 11 docket, a disciplinary case involving a St. Louis County attorney.
Johnson has served as a circuit judge for five years. She previously was in the private practice of law for 25 years and, before that, was a law clerk to Judge Elmo B. Hunter of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri. She earned a bachelor of science, magna cum laude, in finance in 1985 from what is now Missouri State University in Springfield and her law degree, cum laude, in 1988 from Southern Methodist University School of Law in Dallas, Texas.
