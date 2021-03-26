State Rep. Tricia Derges, R-Nixa, faces additional federal criminal charges of COVID-19 fraud from a federal grand jury announced March 26.
Derges, 63, was charged in a 23-count federal indictment on March 23, which supersedes the initial charges filed against her on Feb. 1. The new indictment includes three counts of a crime called “COVID-19 fraud” in addition to the 20 original charges. Derges is accused of eight counts of felony wire fraud, 10 counts of distribution of a controlled substance by means of the internet without a valid prescription, and two counts of making false statements.
The superseding indictment was unsealed Friday when Derges made an appearance in federal court in Springfield for her arraignment. She was elected to serve in the Missouri House of Representatives representing the 140th House District, which encompasses much of eastern Christian County, in November 2020.
In February, Missouri Speaker of the House Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, called for Derges to resign in light of the allegations against her. Derges, to date, has refused to resign. She has been removed from her committee assignments and from the Republican caucus in Jefferson City.
Derges, an assistant physician, operates three clinics under the for-profit Ozark Valley Medical Clinic umbrella. The clinics are in Ozark, Springfield and Branson. She also operates the non-profit Lift Up Someone Today, a medical clinic that serves poor, homeless and uninsured persons.
The new indictment alleges Derges sought $296,574 in CARES Act funds for Lift Up, and that Lift Up closed from March to June 2020 without providing any COVID-19 testing for its patients.
Derges allegedly sought CARES Act funding for COVID-19 testing that had been provided, and already paid for, at Ozark Valley Medical Clinic. According to the indictment, Derges requested reimbursement for $379,294 in COVID-19 testing and related expenses, and future funding in the amount of $503,350. In total, Derges applied for $882,644 from the CARES Act Relief Fund on Lift Up’s behalf.
In December 2020, the Greene County Commission awarded Lift Up $296,574 in CARES Act funding based on the application and invoices Derges submitted. According to federal prosecutors, Derges allegedly deposited the check into Lift Up’s bank account, then transferred the funds into Ozark Valley Medical Center’s bank account.
Derges allegedly provided more than 3,000 laboratory test results through Dynamic DNA. However, prosecutors allege those test results came from the for-profit Ozark Valley Medical Clinics, which charged clients, patients and patients’ employers $167 per sample tested for the presence of COVID-19.
According to the indictment, Ozark Valley Medical Center had already received payment from its clients of approximately $517,000 for COVID-19 tests. Derges is accused of submitting invoices to the Greene County Commission for CARES Act funding to pay for COVID-19 tests that had already been paid for.
Previously-filed charges
U.S. Attorney Timothy Garrison announced the first federal indictment against Derges at a press briefing Feb. 1, at Hammons Tower in Springfield. The federal prosecutor said that Derges misrepresented some treatments she administered at Ozark Valley Medical Clinic as stem cell treatments, but that the amniotic fluid she injected into her patients did not contain any stem cells of any kind.
Derges is accused of violating federal law at clinics in Ozark, Springfield and Branson from 2018 to 2020.
“This is a serious offense,” Garrison said of the wire fraud charges. “Derges devised and implemented a scheme to defraud her patients with false representations. She told her patients and made presentations at promotional seminars that she could treat various medical conditions with stem cells.”
Derges allegedly knew that the product she administered to patients was acellular. In an email from an official with the University of Utah’s cell therapy and regenerative medicine program, Derges reportedly asked a researcher about the presence of live stem cells in the amniotic fluid she was buying.
“Despite being told by (the Utah researcher) that the product was acellular and did not contain mesenchymal stem cells, Derges continued to tell her patients and the general public that the amniotic fluid did contain stem cells,” Garrison said.
The eight counts of wire fraud come from eight instances of funds from five different patients’ bank accounts into the bank account for Ozark Valley Medical Clinic. Derges is the controller of the clinic’s bank account.
In November 2019, the indictment alleges, Derges became a distributor of amniotic fluid products made at the University of Utah.
Garrison said that federal prosecutors became aware of Derges' claims of stem cell treatments when she appeared in a television interview on Springfield network KOLR, in which she described using stem cells to treat a patient suffering from COPD. In that interview, Derges implied that the treatments she was administering to patients could be used to treat COVID-19.
Derges is charged with violating the federal laws for controlled substances. The FBI and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration identified 10 instances in which Derges signed off on prescribing drugs to patients without seeing the patients in person. The allegations are that Derges prescribed three patients drugs 10 separate times without seeing them. One patient was prescribed oxycodone, a painkiller, and two patients were prescribed Adderall, a drug commonly used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.
Derges obtained a medical degree from the Caribbean Medical University in the island country of Curacao, but did not enter a medical residency program in the United States about obtaining her degree. She is licensed as an assistant physician and employed three additional assistant physicians who see patients at the three Ozark Valley clinics.
In August 2020, Derges secured 2,018 votes, or 30.278 percent, to win a four-way Republican primary election in Missouri’s 140th House District. With no opposition from other parties, Derges was elected to the state legislature unopposed in November.
Derges defeated Jeff Parnell (1,878 votes), Jason Shaffer (1,626 votes) and Jamie Ray Gragg (1,143 votes) to win the primary on Aug. 4.
