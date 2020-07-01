The Christian County Library closed its branches in Ozark, Nixa and Clever until further notice.
The library staff announced the closure July 1, saying that the three branches are closed as a safety precaution, "due to the possibility of a staff member being exposed to COVID-19," according to a statement issued on the library system's social media platforms.
The staff member in question has not tested positive for COVID-19, but is undergoing medical tests. The libraries will be closed until the results of those tests are finalized. The staff member is seeking care following the advice of medical professionals.
If you are a regular library patron, the services available will be very similar to what was available in March and April, when Christian County, Ozark and Nixa were under stay-at-home orders. You can find more information on accessing all of the library's digital resources at http://christiancountylibrary.org/library/digital-collection/.
More information about the closing and the library's safety precautions while branches were open can be found at https://christiancountylibrary.org/preparing-health-safety/.
