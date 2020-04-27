The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirms a 20th case of the novel coronavirus in Christian County.
As of April 27, Christian County had held steady at 19 total cases for more than a week.
“This new case reminds us that COVID-19 is still active in our community,” a press statement from the Christian County Health Department reads.
Christian County, Ozark and Nixa are under stay-at-home orders given in effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Those orders are all set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on May 4.
“I would like to ask that while we are working our way toward a re-opening of our county and state, everyone take this time to evaluate their personal situation and prepare yourself and those within your household for these developments,” Ozark Public Information Officer Samantha Payne said, speaking on behalf of the Christian County Health Department.
The 20th case, she said, is a reminder that the virus can still spread, which means everyone should continue taking precautions to protect themselves and the people around them.
“We must all accept the responsibility for continuing to practice social distancing and good handwashing practices. If you have been considering masks for your family; this would be a good week to obtain some. If you can’t find them in the store, there are a lot of alternatives that can be used.”
At least 10 of Christian County's 20 cases have been Nixa residents. Four cases have been confirmed in Ozark, four are in Sparta and two cities of residence are unconfirmed by the Headliner News at this time.
