Gardeners committed to lifelong learning and a love for sharing knowledge may want to sign up for online training to become Master Gardeners.
Registration for a 30-hour training course that begins Aug. 23 is at the University of Missouri Extension site at https://extension2.missouri.edu/master-gardener-core-training-fall-2020.
Cost is $200, but registrants completing the course may qualify for a $100 reimbursement scholarship if they commit to joining and volunteering in Christian County Master Gardeners for at least a year. The chapter awards up to three scholarships in December. For more information on the $100 reimbursement scholarship, contact the Christian County Extension office at (417) 581-3558 for referral to the chapter’s new members chair.
The mission of the Missouri Master Gardener Extension Program is “helping others learn to grow.” The program provides in-depth horticultural training to individuals throughout Missouri who then volunteer their time applying what they have learned to help others in their communities to learn about gardening and environmental education.
The Master Gardener program promotes and raises public awareness of University of Missouri Extension as a source of unbiased, research-based gardening information. Through activities such as MU Extension hotlines or answering services, workshops, speakers’ bureaus, garden show booths and demonstration projects, Master Gardeners provide gardening information to thousands of Missourians each year.
To become trained as a Master Gardener, an individual must complete a 30-hour core training course. Core training is available both “in person” and online. Then the Master Gardener trainee is required to give 30 hours of volunteer service back to the community in approved MU Extension activities.
