Sheriff Brad Cole received a national award for his efforts to make Christian County’s highways safer for travelers.
The National Sheriff’s Association announced Cole as the recipient of the 2018 J. Stannard Baker Award for High Safety. According to the National Sheriff's Association, the award is designed to recognize law enforcement officers and others who have made significant contributions to, or outstanding achievements in, highway safety over the course of their career.
“I’d like to thank my family, staff, and the deputies at the Christian County Sheriff’s Office who have supported me and my efforts in traffic safety during my career,” Cole said. “Without their hard work and dedication, my goals wouldn’t have come to fruition. I feel it is important to realize the magnitude of the lives lost each year in traffic crashes.”
Cole said that the general public often overlooks the statistics for highway traffic deaths in the United States. In 2018, 36,750 people died in motor vehicle accidents in the U.S., according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“I know and believe that traffic enforcement saves lives and reduces crime. It also increases the safety of the citizens we serve and that is our sworn duty at the Christian County Sheriff’s Office,” Cole said. “I challenge my fellow law enforcement officers to take traffic safety and traffic enforcement as seriously as any other duties they perform.”
Sponsored by the National Sheriffs' Association, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety, and OnStar, the J. Stannard Baker Award for Highway Safety recognizes individual law enforcement officers and others who have made significant lifetime achievements in highway safety.
“I come from a family of career law enforcement officers who were passionate about traffic safety and I hope the work that I have done and continue to do, influences my deputies and others in law enforcement,” Cole said.
