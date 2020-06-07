Christian County Strong: Sounds of Freedom USA

They take safety seriously at Sounds of Freedom USA in Ozark. Whether customers are in the store to shoot, purchase firearms to attend training classes, novel coronavirus spread prevention is now part of the array of safety measures.
Sounds of Freedom co-owner A.G. Paul said he and his wife, Jane, reached out to government officials in Ozark and in Christian County to make sure they were operating their business in compliance with stay-at-home orders in March and April. Firearms dealers and firearms repair were both classified as essential businesses, so Sounds of Freedom stayed open.
“We just needed to start observing some of the guidelines that they set forth,” Paul said. “Everyone has been super nice. We haven’t had any problems, at all, with any of it.”
The staff limited shooting on the indoor gun range to every other shooting lane. They also removed chairs that people sometimes use to take breaks. The staff also wipes and sanitizes doorknobs, countertops and other surfaces about once per hour. The staff members are using masks and gloves and making regular use of hand sanitizer.
The retail store sells firearms, accessories, holsters, ammunition and targets. Customers can also rent guns to try out along with their lane rentals on the range.
While the range and store are both open, it’s been difficult to continue offering concealed carry permit classes, which require classroom instruction and instruction on a firing range. Some of that, Paul said, is because of the size of the classrooms in their building.
“We have noticed a substantial drop-off in attendance with people staying home. We had to limit our classes to 10 people, so that we could maintain social distancing in the classroom,” Paul said. “They’ve raised it now, be we still observe social distancing in there.”
Sounds of Freedom also offers private lessons for firearms owners who want to become more proficient with their handguns, or for people who are purchasing their first firearm. Those lessons stopped for a few weeks, but are back, with some added health safety measures for instructors to demonstrate techniques in the indoor firing range.
“We eliminated our private lessons for a while, because it was too hands-on. We started our private lessons again, but our instructors wear facemasks when they’re out on the range to give private instruction,” Paul said.
Paul said that firearm and ammunition sales are heavily influenced by the national political climate. The industry is also influenced by the seasons. Summer is traditionally a slower time of year for firearms sales, but it generally picks up in the fall and winter.
Sounds of Freedom primarily sells pistols. Paul attributed a quick run of sales this spring to political unrest in Washington.
“We sold like 71 guns in 10 days. We normally would sell 10 guns in that amount of time,” Paul said.
Ammunition is also in limited supply because of difficulties that manufacturers face related to COVID-19, which a problem across the nation, not just in southwest Missouri, Paul said.
“By the manufacturers being shut down, right now we can’t get ammo and we can’t get guns,” Paul said. “Right now, it’s just hard to get ammo.”
The Pauls expect that their inventory supply will return toward normal levels as manufacturers are able to resume activity at their plants. Sounds of Freedom USA will celebrate its 10th anniversary in business on July 4.
