The Ozark City Hall and Ozark Public Works Field Office lobbies will be closed to the public beginning March 23, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ozark city employees encourage all residents to stay home as much as possible over the coming days and weeks and abide by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, and from an order enacted by the Ozark Board of Aldermen limiting gatherings to no more than 10 persons.
“Closing our lobby was not an easy decision, but it was a necessary step to help protect our customers and employees,” a press release from Ozark Public Information Officer Sam Payne reads.
Ozark offers several options for customers needing to pay a utility bill without going inside a building. Customers can:
• Pay online by visiting http://www.ozarkmissouri.com and clicking "Water/Sewer Bill Pay."
• Pay 24/7 via the automated hotline, (417) 581-2744 (you will need your account number and invoiced amount amount.)
• Pay by regular mail by sending in payment along with the statement you receive in the mail.
• Use the night drop box located at City Hall.
• For now, the drive-thru window will remain open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, but making an online or phone payment is currently the safest option.
While the lobby is closed, customers who need to connect or disconnect a utility service are asked to call (417) 581-2744 for instructions.
For customers needing assistance from the City Clerk’s Office or Planning and Zoning Department, call the city hall at (417) 581-2407.
To reach the Public Works Field Office, call (417) 581-1702 during business hours Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
