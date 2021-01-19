In April 2020, workers started constructing the new Clever Community Branch of the Christian County Library. For 10 months, Clever residents watched as a plot of land transformed into a place of learning, literacy, community building, resources and help.
So when does it open? Jan. 30, 2021, at noon.
The existing Clever Library closed its doors for good at 2 p.m. on Jan. 16. Clever will be without a library for two weeks as materials, furniture and equipment are relocated to the new building on Highway 14. The book drop at the existing Clever Library will remain open.
“It will take library staff those two weeks to transition out of the current location and set up in the new branch,” Christian County Library Director of Communications Nicholas Holladay said. “During this time, all library materials holds for the Clever Community Branch will be paused until the new branch opens. We strongly encourage any patron who has holds at the Clever location to pick them up before Saturday, Jan. 16.”
In 2017, Christian County voters approved the renewal of the library’s tax levy rate, providing the needed funding for expansion. The construction of both branches and purchase of new library materials, including books, DVDs, computers, furniture, and library supplies, is estimated to be $4.1 million dollars.
Construction Services Group, which does business as the Marion Company, won the bid for two Christian County Library projects, one in Clever and one in Sparta.
When the projects are complete, the Christian County Library will have its goal of “Four on 14,” four freestanding library branches on Highway 14 that are accessible to the vast majority of the estimated 90,000 who live in Christian County. The branches in Sparta and Clever will operate with the same hours as the libraries in Ozark and Nixa, with the same amenities.
To view the library’s virtual groundbreaking video and for construction and news updates please visit http://christiancountylibrary.org/expansion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.