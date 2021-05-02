With five home runs entering the post-season, Clever’s Kylie Wenger is hoping to lead the Lady Jays to their first District championship in five years.
No. 4 Clever (15-8) hosts Class 2 District 5 and opens versus No. 5 Marionville (5-10) at 3:30 p.m. Monday. The winner will meet top-seeded Diamond (17-2) on Tuesday.
Wenger’s five homers are a career-high and are actually her career total. She bats clean-up and handles the Lady Jays’ pitching duties.
The gains Wenger has made in the weight room and on the softball field and volleyball court make her as good an example of the strength and conditioning program under former Clever football coach Jeff Stone as any Jay or Lady Jay.
“He was a great weights coach for me and a mentor. He helped me get stronger,” Wenger said. “Working on strength training has helped me with my hitting and my pitching being faster and I have more confidence.”
“She’s obviously gotten a lot stronger and been a huge impact player for us,” shortstop Kenna Wise said of Wenger. “It’s been fun to watch. I’ve loved playing with her and watching her grow.”
Clever closed regular-season play by winning eight of 10 games. That stretch included a split of matchups with Forsyth (18-5). The Lady Jays beat the Lady Panthers 5-4 in April to win the Forsyth Tournament championship.
Altogether, Clever and Forsyth played four games against each other, with the Lady Panthers winning three.
“We’ve gotten better every time we played them,” Wise said. “The first time (an 11-8 loss) was kind of a wreck all over the place, but the second time was better (a 7-3 loss), the third time we beat them and the fourth time (an 8-7 loss) was a close game in which both teams were competing.”
Spokane (1-8) is the No. 7 seed and meets No. 2 East Newton (21-5) at 6 p.m. Monday. The other first-round matchups are No. 3 Pierce City (15-5) against No. 6 Southwest (7-12)
Sparta winners of five straight
Forsyth is the No. 1 seed in Class 2 District 4 at Mountain Grove. Sparta (15-5) is the No. 3 seed.
The Lady Trojans meet Hollister (6-6) in the first round at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Sparta has won five straight and nine of its last 10.
Pitcher Natalie Wilks has thrown four straight shutouts and nine on the season. Over 102.2 innings, her numbers include a 1.50 ERA, 172 strikeouts and 12 walks.
At-bat, Wilks has a team-high .583 batting average with three home runs and 30 RBIs. Megan Brown is hitting .500, Averi Leyland .414, Mya Fulton .341 and McKenzie Wilson .314. With 15 walks, Wilson has a .492 on-base percentage.
Other first-round matchups include Forsyth against Thayer (2-11), Houston (14-3) opposite Mountain View Liberty (4-13) and Mountain Grove (14-5) versus Cabool (14-7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.