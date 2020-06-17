Central Ozark Conference seniors will get their chance to play spring sports, after all.
The COC announced Tuesday its plans to hold COC Senior Games on June 29 at various locations. Seniors from all schools will be invited to participate.
Baseball will play a double-header at Webb City at 5 and 7 p.m.
Tennis will hold a tourney at Republic at 9 a.m.
Golf will hold a tournament at the Carthage Golf Course at 9 a.m.
Soccer will hold a match at Joplin at 6 p.m.
A track meet was originally in the works, but not enough participants expressed interest in competing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.