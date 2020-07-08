Collegiate baseball in Ozark appears over for the remainder of the summer of 2020.
One day after the announcement that a Show-Me Collegiate League player tested positive for COVID-19, the operators of U.S. Baseball Park announced the shuttering of the seven-team Show-Me Collegiate League for the remainder of the 2020 season.
The baseball park operators had initially put an end to the season for one team, the Route 66 Stars, who are managed by U.S. Baseball. The follow-up announcement on July 8 puts an abrupt end to the season for two more U.S. Baseball-controlled clubs, plus the Fellowship of Christian Athletes-sponsored Queen City Crush and three clubs run independently by the Midwest Nationals.
“The decision was not made lightly, as we are heartbroken to end the season for our fans and athletes alike. This decision was made with guidance from both the Greene County and Christian County Health Department, with the safety of our players and their families at the forefront,” a statement from U.S. Baseball Park authored by General Manager Mark Stratton reads. U.S. Baseball Operations Director Mackie Carlson and Show-Me Collegiate League Commissioner Aaron Meyer co-signed the statement.
Events at U.S. Baseball Park, Stratton aid, will continue. The stadium staff are sanitizing and cleaning the facility. Additional precautions such as face mask use by all staff, hand sanitizer stations and temperature checks for all fans entering the stadium will continue.
In addition to the league for collegiate prospects, U.S. Baseball Park regularly hosts youth and high school games, practices, camps and showcases throughout the summer months.
Show-Me Collegiate League teams consist of college baseball players who came to Ozark for the summer to develop and maintain their playing ability.
The league was scheduled to run games through July 21, with playoffs beginning July 19 with a championship game on July 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.