If you have a court hearing scheduled to happen in Christian County on Tuesday, Feb. 16, it will be rescheduled.
Christian County government offices will be closed due to inclement winter weather, and there will also be a shortage of available courthouse security officers. Therefore, Christian County Presiding Judge Laura Johnson ordered that court hearings scheduled for Tuesday be scheduled, and that courthouses will be closed.
“I have determined it is unreasonably dangerous to conduct the business of the Court, because the absence of County support personnel and minimal Courthouse security creates an unsafe condition that impedes the ability of the Court to conduct business,” Johnson said in a statement circulated to attorneys.
If you have a hearing scheduled in Associate Division 3 before Judge Jessica Kruse, the hearing is now moved to April 13, at the same time. Juvenile cases are not included in this order.
Hearings before Associate Circuit Judge Doug Bacon in Division 4 have been moved to April 21, at the same time they were originally set for Feb. 16.
If you were scheduled to have a hearing in Circuit Division 2 before Judge Jennifer Growcock, contact jami.mcmurry@courts.mo.gov, in the event that you are not contacted about a new date.
