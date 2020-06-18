Christian County now has seven active cases of COVID-19 following a diagnosis believed to have resulted in what is called "community spread" of the novel coronavirus.
A case diagnosed on June 17 could not be linked to any other cases of COVID-19, nor could investigators from the Christian County Health Department link the case to travel. The latest Christian County resident to test positive for the virus has been advised to enter self-quarantine for two weeks, and all persons who have made close contact with the COVID-19-positive person have been contacted by the health department.
According to the Christian County Health Department, the patient visited Lambert's Cafe in Ozark on June 15, from about 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. They were not wearing a mask or a face covering and they were symptomatic for COVID-19 at the time of the trip to Lambert's.
Anyone who was at Lambert's at that time is considered to be at a low risk of contracting the coronavirus from the patient. Anyone who was potentially exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms, and stay home and contact a medical provider immediately if symptoms develop.
There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless you experience the following symptoms:
-Fever or chills
-Cough
-Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
-Fatigue
-Muscle or body aches
-Headache
-New loss of smell or sense of taste
-Sore throat
-Congestion or a runny nose
-Nausea and/or vomiting
-Diarrhea
The potential exposure announced June 15 marked the second time in about 72 hours that a person diagnosed with COVID-19 ate at Lambert's Cafe. A potential exposure warning announced on June 16 warned that a patient ate at Lambert's around dinner time on June 13. The health department did not indicate that the two restaurant patrons were related in some way.
Christian County has now had 38 COVID-19 cases diagnosed since mid-March. A total of 33 of those cases have been confirmed through nasal swab (PCR) testing.
The health department recommends everyone continue to practice social distancing guidelines, keeping at least 6 feet of space between themselves and others, practice good hand hygiene, avoid large crowds and gatherings, and continuing to wear a face mask or face covering while in public areas around other people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.