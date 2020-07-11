The Christian County Health Department reports 17 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Christian County residents as of July 10.
The public health announcement issued late Friday brought Christian County's case count to a total of 102 cases, 92 are considered "confirmed" and 10 are declared "probable" under the reporting standards in place with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
On July 1, the Christian County Health Department reported a total of 54 COVID-19 cases, 48 of which were classified as "confirmed" using PCR (nasal swab) testing, and six of which were classified as "probable" because they were logged through antibody (blood) testing or through epidemiological evidence and/or clinical evidence that the patient had experienced an infection consistent with symptoms of COVID-19.
The overall case count in Christian County climbed by 48 cases over the first 10 days in July 10.
A total of 51 cases are considered active, which means the patients are being monitored by Christian County Health Department investigators. There were 17 active cases at the start of the month.
One Christian County resident has died of COVID-19 since the virus reached the area on March 18, 2020.
Investigators identified the following potential dates and times for community exposures in Christian County. A community exposure is an instance of an infectious person being in a public place without knowledge of all of the persons they may have come into contact with.
- Tuesday, June 30: Walmart in Ozark. Evening hours. (No mask, symptomatic, and infectious)
-Thursday, July 2: Braum’s in Ozark. No specific time provided. (Symptomatic)
-Friday, July 3: Walmart in Ozark. Evening hours. (Masked, symptomatic, and infectious)
- Saturday, July 4: Fireworks stand located in the parking lot of Price Cutter in Ozark at approximately 7:10 p.m. (Infectious); McDonald’s in Ozark at approximately 7:30 p.m. (Infectious); Price Cutter in Ozark from 7:00-7:10 p.m. (No mask and infectious); Boom Shakalakah fireworks stand in Nixa from 11:15-11:45 a.m. (Masked and infectious); Harter House in Nixa from 11:50 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Masked and infectious)
- Sunday, July 5: Piccolo in Nixa from 11:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (No symptoms, but infectious); Mulberry Ridge neighborhood pool in Ozark from 3:15-4:15 p.m. Two positive cases were present at the pool. (No mask, but distanced from others)
-Monday, July 6: U.S. Baseball Park in Ozark. 12:30 p.m. game (Symptomatic and infectious)
-Tuesday, July 7: Price Cutter in Ozark. Midday hours. (No mask, no symptoms, but infectious).
Anyone who visited the locations during the timeframes listed is considered to be at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.
Public health officials recommend all Christian County residents practice social distancing while out in public areas, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and other persons who do not live in their immediate household. The health department also recommends everyone practice good hand hygeine, avoid crowds or mass gatherings, and wear a face mask or other covering of the nose and mouth if social distancing is not possible.
There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless you experience the following symptoms:
-Fever or chills
-Cough
-Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
-Fatigue
-Muscle or body aches
-Headache
-New loss of smell or sense of taste
-Sore throat
-Congestion or a runny nose
-Nausea and/or vomiting
-Diarrhea
In order to reduce the further spread of COVID-19, the Christian County Health Department asks persons who feel sick or experience symptoms to stay at home and call a physician
