Travel and close contact remain the key reasons for Christian County’s confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus, according to health officials.
As of 9 a.m. on April 3, the Christian County Health Department upped the COVID-19 patient count from 14 to 16, but health officials say 15 of the 16 patients are able to identify how and why they contracted the coronavirus.
Eight of Christian County’s patients contracted COVID-19 while traveling outside the United States. Seven of the patients are believed to have contracted the virus from direct contact with a COVID-19 positive co-worker or spouse. None of the persons believed to have contracted the coronavirus at work are employed in Christian County, but they are residents.
It’s estimated that more than 80 percent of Christian County’s residents work outside of Christian County.
“Our number of cases is slowly increasing. There is strong indication that social distancing is working. In a county with over 86,000 residents, only 16 positives have been reported,” Christian County Health Department Administrator Cindy Bilyeu said in a press release.
The 16th COVID-19 patient believes that the contracted the virus while working out at a gym prior to a countywide stay-at-home order going into affect March 26, according to the health department.
“We understand the stay at home order takes its toll in various ways on our citizens. We are asking everyone who possibly can to continue to be respectful of the order in an effort to keep their family, friends and neighbors as healthy as possible during these challenging times,” the press release reads.
The Christian County Health Department reports that many citizens and business owners have reached out to ask how they can offer assistance in combating the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The health department is directing those would-be volunteers to Show Me Response.
Show Me Response is a registry of individuals, both professional and laypersons, who are willing to help with medical services during emergency situations. Applicants are encouraged to volunteer, but be sure and designate Christian County as the service area they prefer to work in. Volunteers will be contacted when help is needed. For more information, visit http://showmeresponse.org.
