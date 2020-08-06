Do you remember when you were a teenager and cruised around the town square on a Friday or Saturday night, just to see your friends or meet new people?
If you’d like to cruise around downtown Ozark one more time to relive those youthful days and reflect back on history, Aug. 15 is going to be your night.
The Ozark Historic River District hosts “Cruisin’ the Square 2020,” in partnership with the Christian County government and the Ozark Department of Public Works.
It’s believed that people from Ozark and neighboring towns cruised their cars around the courthouse as far back as the 1940s. You can relive some of that history by parking on the west side of the square and walking around downtown. There will be a classic car show, and many of the shops and eateries around the square will be open until 8 p.m.
If you visit the gazebo on the Christian County Historic Courthouse lawn, you can learn about the efforts underway to revamp and revitalize the gazebo as a downtown entertainment destination.
Efforts to make downtown better
The Ozark Historic River District organization met for its annual meeting to look at all the accomplishments that occurred in the past year. The group began work plans for the remainder of 2020 and the first half of 2021.
A few of the accomplishments include the launch of two first-time events, the Haunted Walking Tour and the Heart of Ozark Gala. Along with these two events, the Historic River District’s board underwent training through Missouri Main Street Connection.
In 2017, Ozark received a downtown revitalization grant from Missouri Main Street Connection, a cost-sharing program that helps enhance downtown business districts across the state. The grant funded two years of training and mentoring for Ozark to establish what is now known as the Historic River District.
In January 2020, the Ozark Historic River District joined the Ozark Chamber of Commerce. Later in the year, it held an informational meeting for the Ozark Department of Public Works to provide information on downtown infrastructure improvements. The organization also developed a map that charts 85 different businesses found within the district.
The HRD Nominating Committee proposed new board members and presented a slate of officers for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, which runs from July1, 2020, through June 30, 2021. The group welcomes Melia Franklin and Matt Boatwright as the newest board members. The executive board includes President Chris Schafer, Vice President Abbye Torgerson-Bobbett, Secretary Patty Quessenberry and Treasurer Tim Bartholomew.
Plans for the upcoming fiscal year include a mural to be painted on the side of the Third Street Sportswear building, the return of the Haunted Walking Tour in the fall and the Heart of Ozark Gala in February 2021.
The group is pursuing grant funding from multiple foundations in order to fund renovations to the gazebo on the northwest corner of the Christian County Historic Courthouse lawn,
The mission of the Historic River District is to build community, celebrate history, maintain the small-town charm, and promote economic vitality in Downtown Ozark. You can search the group’s Facebook page “Historic River District” for announcements and updates. If you would be interested in volunteering for any sub-committees, contact the group through Facebook Messenger.
(2) comments
This article does not say that the reason they are doing the Cruise the Square is because they are making it one way, I thought the Historical Societies purpose was to preserve History, not change it.
Cruising the square? What do we do if Buff Lamb shows up?
