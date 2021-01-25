No services are planned at this time. Cremation is under the care of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Springfield. Internment will follow at the Highlandville IOOF Cemetery.
Danny Conley, 71, of Highlandville died Jan. 15, 2021. He was born Sept. 23, 1949, and raised in Sioux City, Iowa.
Danny joined the U.S. Army at the age of 17 and went to Vietnam when he was 18. He served in the Vietnam War.
Danny worked for many years as a mechanic at Republic Ford. Those who knew Danny knew him as a jack-of-all-trades who could work on and fix just about anything mechanical.
He is survived his wife of 48 years, Carol Conley, and a son Damond and his wife Tara, of Highlandville, and a grandson, Bryce, a son, Shawn, two sisters, Charlene Madden and Sherrie Hathaway, and many other relatives and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.