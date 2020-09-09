Cremation is under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa. Burial will be in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, at a later date.
Daylon Eugene Troutt, 91, of Clever, was born May 16, 1929 in Bird City, Kansas, to Howard and Effie (Hoyt) Troutt, oldest of seven children. Daylon went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
Daylon accepted the Lord at the tender age of 12 and put God first in all he did. A teacher for 40 years, he taught several in the community-their children and even some of their grandchildren.
Daylon was called to be a minister of the gospel and shared his love for the Lord and the Bible to all he met. He loved to play the organ, loved animals, and had beautiful plants and gardens.
Daylon was drafted into the U.S. Army Signal Corps and served two years, during which time he was on the Island of Eniwetok for the testing of the hydrogen bomb during the Korean War. He was able to go on the Honor Flight on May 15, 2019, the day before his 90th birthday. He cherished that day and the memories.
On Feb. 14, 1951, he proposed to Ellen Bilyeu and they married on March 21, 1951. They spent 69 years together.
Daylon is survived in death by his bride, Ellen ( Bilyeu) Troutt of the home; daughters, Sandy Magruder and husband Carroll, Valerie Mitchell and husband Alvin, Kimberly Troutt Guccione; a son-in-law Ralph Richardson; his grandchildren, Crystal Wilson and husband Terrance, John Claybrook and wife Tonya, Cherie Oh and husband Seung, Jennifer Hale and husband Shane; Jason Mitchell and fiancé Tiffany Young, Rachael Jones and husband Barry, Laura Faflak and husband Derek, Marc Wheeler and Alex Grady, Danae Wheeler and fiancé Josh Paget; several great-grandkids and several great-great-grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Effie Troutt, his brother Rex Troutt, sister Barbara Gann, his sons, Ashley Rene Troutt, John Mark Troutt, daughter Stephanie Richardson, granddaughter Amanda Wheeler; and great grandson Daniel Goodman.
