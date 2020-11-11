With the second half of the funding secure, the city of Ozark is poised to acquire the Garrison Spring garden and park and turn 9.8 acres of land into a community park.
The Ozark Board of Aldermen voted 6-0 on Nov. 2 to accept terms of a grant from the Missouri Department of Conservation. The Missouri Department of Conservation will provide funds up to $178,278 for the purchase of the land, which will not exceed 50 percent of the overall cost of the purchase of land belonging to the Ernest and Mary Lou Braswell Trust, commonly known as Garrison Spring.
The land includes three springs and a cave. According to the agreement documentation between the Department of Conservation and the city of Ozark, the land is a tenth of a mile downstream from a “species of conservation concern.”
The agreement calls for the property to be maintained for public use, “providing the public with a place to enjoy nature, while at the same time protecting the property from residential and/or commercial development.” Public uses such as hiking, wildlife viewing, nature photography and conservation education will be allowed.
Ozark received a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service Community Forest Program. The funds from the Missouri Department of Conservation will be used to match that grant, at a ratio of 50/50. The money is awarded retroactively as of Oct. 15, 2020, and the agreement ends May 31, 2021.
The city applied for and received a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service Community Forest and Open Space Program for $184,000.
The garden is situated at the end of East Jackson Street, where the blacktop narrows and you drive past grazing cows and a canopy of trees to reach a hidden spot where people come for a moment away from the hustle and noise of the world.
The idea is for Garrison Spring to continue to work as a tucked-away destination, with some more permanent preservation and protections in the future.
On Feb. 22, 2018, the city of Ozark entered into al lease agreement with property owner Mary Lou Braswell for a piece of the Garrison Spring Garden property.
The garden has daffodils, lilies, peonies and other flowers. Gardeners, bird watchers, hikers, runners, cyclists, outdoor enthusiasts and picnickers all come to check out Garrison Spring.
Braswell and her husband, Ernest, purchased the property more than 25 years ago. It was once owned by Martha Jane Garrison, the grandmother of well-known Ozark artist Howard Garrison, who founded Riverside Inn.
The trust assumed ownership of the property on April 1, 1995, according to records from the Christian County Assessor’s Office. Shortly after, they made their garden available to the public from sunup to sundown, with a few rules to follow that are posted on signs visible from the road.
“I want people to know this is a place they can come and get rest, find peace. It’s a place that can soothe them. A place to enjoy a picnic. A place to stop and think and be quiet,” Mary Lou Braswell said in an interview in 2014. “It’s a place we’ve always been very, very grateful for. It’s a wonderful place to live.”
