It actually took Alivi Loveland a good while to finally break into a smile as she and her Sparta teammates walked off the court at the beginning of halftime Tuesday.
Loveland didn’t quite know how to react after scoring her first varsity post-season bucket because she never saw the ball go through the hoop.
“I didn’t know it went in,” Loveland said. “I was getting fouled by my own teammate, Amree (Youngman). Our arms were hooked when I shot. She had hooked my left arm, so I kind of just threw the shot up with my right hand and didn’t see it go in. Her head was right in my way. Then, she turned around screaming at me. I was like, ‘Oh, okay it must have went in.’ I was surprised.”
Loveland’s baseline jumper at the buzzer capped a surprising second quarter rally by Sparta that propelled the Lady Trojans to a 67-45 Class 3 District 10 semifinal win versus Fair Grove.
After Laney Humble picked up three fouls in the first quarter and Megan Brown had two fouls, Sparta (19-6) fell behind 19-13.
“It was scary,” center Natalie Wilks said.
Loveland and Yougmon, both freshmen, checked into the game for the first time. The freshmen contributed a bucket apiece as seven Lady Trojans scored in the second quarter. Sparta enjoyed an 11-0 spurt and soared to a 37-22 halftime lead.
“It was very nerve wracking,” Loveland said. “But knowing we’ve practiced and played with (the starters) made me feel better. I just tried to think of it as a normal game at home. That calmed me down.”
“That was not exactly how we had it planned,” said coach Josh Loveland, who is Alivi’s uncle. “But it’s what we are capable of doing when everyone gets involved. The freshmen came in and meshed well and played well. We were a little more patient in the second quarter and moved the ball around. There was one possession in which everyone on the court touched the ball and we got a layup. We work on moving the ball and moving without the basketball every day.”
“We realized that if we work as a team, we can do it,” said guard Brynn Holt, who had seven of her 12 points in the first half. “Once (the freshmen) get out there, they usually do pretty good.”
The success of Sparta's sophomores that included a 54-game wining streak in junior high has been well-documented. The freshman class has shined, as well.
“They’ve had a lot of success, from two conference championships in seventh and eighth grades back to their third- and fourth-grade years,” Josh Loveland said. “People don’t know that about them because our sophomore class is so good. One thing the freshmen have got going for them is they get to practice against our sophomores every day.”
“At first, they had their team and we had our team,” Alivi Loveland said. “Now that we’re becoming more of one team, it’s helping us get better. Even if talent-wise we’re not there (at their level), we can work just as hard and be just as helpful. I was proud of all of us.”
Sparta picked up in the second half where it left off in the second quarter. Humble, who sat nine minutes in the first half, scored 17 points.
Wilks, who had 15 points, seemingly scored at will against her counterpart, Fair Grove 6-foot-0 center Kameron Green by banking in shot after shot. It’s no accident she uses the backboard on nearly every shot she takes.
“When I was little, I would not use the backboard at all. I would just chuck it,” Wilks said. “So, my parents started yelling at me to use the backboard. That helped me a lot. It was nice once I started using it.
“When I turn around and look for the goal, I always look for the square (on the board),” she added. “I have confidence in myself to make it.”
“Natalie definitely had her baby hook off the glass going tonight,” Josh Loveland said. “That was good to see, especially considering she was outsized.”
Fair Grove (12-11) had the potential to give Sparta plenty of trouble. The Lady Eagles had good size along their front line and feature a dynamo in point guard Brooklyn Luna, who scored 28 points. But the Lady Trojans held their own and then some on the boards.
"We’ve worked on blocking out and getting in position. That’s something we struggled with down the road," Josh Loveland said. "I told the girls at every timeout they were doing a great job on the boards, but they have to keep it up. We rebounded well all night.”
Sparta advances to meet five-time defending state champion Strafford (20-6) at 6 p.m. Thursday. The title tilt will be played at Mansfield, as District coaches opted to hold the final on a neutral court.
Sparta 67, Fair Grove 45
FAIR GROVE (45) — Findley 0 1-2 1, Green 2 4-5 8, Luna 12 2-2 28, Kennard 1 2-4 4, Thomlinson 1 0-0 2, Maxwell 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 9-13 45.
SPARTA (67) — Humble 7 2-2 17, A. Roller 1 2-2 4, Fulton 1 0-0 2, Youngmon 1 0-0 2, B. Roller 1 2-2 5, Loveland 1 0-0 2, Wilks 7 1-2 15, Holt 4 2-3 12, Brown 4 0-5 9. Totals 27 9-16 67.
Fair Grove 17 5 11 12 - 45
Sparta 13 19 16 19 - 67
3-point goals - Holt 2, Luna 2, Humble, Roller.
