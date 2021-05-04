Quote of the Week: "Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail."
--Ralph Waldo Emerson
We had a productive week at the Capitol.
I want to update you on a bill that I have received a lot of questions on, House Bill 290, a bill fights against organized retail theft. It originally had an amendment that would put the names and address of anyone in a cottage industry selling on online platforms like Etsy and Ebay, which presented a potential danger to these individuals. This amendment has been removed from HB290, and will no longer require the publishing identifying information of smaller sellers.
This bill now only focuses on large retail theft.
HB86: There was a lot of confusion in how this bill was worded. This bill prohibits the carrying of firearms, with or without a conceal and carry permit. into schools, buses, sporting events, private property, etc. An individual must receive permission in order to carry a firearm onto these premises. For private property, the owner must simply post a sign stating no firearms.
Legislation is on its way to the governor that would provide financial assistance to Missouri families who provide a stable home to children in need. The House gave final approval to HB429, authorizing an income tax deduction for Missouri taxpayers for the expenses related to providing care as a foster parent.
HB430: Expands the states existing $10,000 tax credit to any child adopted by Missouri taxpayers on or after January 1, 2022.
HB21: Provides resources to help Missouri's most vulnerable citizens. More than $342 million was appropriated to support seniors in nursing homes, provide care for the developmentally disabled persons, expand mental health programs, add public defenders to the criminal justice system and boost K-12 school transportation.
HB370: Allows a pharmacist to dispense medication for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis and HIV post-exposure prophylaxis without a prescription. This will help reduce HIV infection rates in Missouri by providing better access to HIV prevention mediations.
HB297: Creates the "Students' Right to Know Act,” which requires the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development to provide high school students information so that students can make a more informed decision about their futures, and to be aware of the costs of four-year college and alternative career paths.
HB320: Requires public and charter schools to offer at least one computer science course in high school, middle school and elementary schools. The bill also allows registered voters to file a petition with the school board to add specified agenda items to any monthly school board meetings.
HB137: Requires public and charter schools to verify pupil residency. It requires school districts to pay for each pupil attending a charter school in that district an amount of local aid as outlined in the bill.
HB570: Allows motor vehicles to turn left at a red light when turning onto a one-way street.
HB597: Modifies requirements that gaming facilities may now be allowed to locate on a non-floating facility as long as it within 1000 feet of the Mississippi or Missouri Rivers.
HB402: Prohibits the Missouri Lottery Commission from publishing the identifying information of a lottery winner without the written consent of the winner.
HB475: Allows a person credentialed in the field of nutrition to provide advice, counseling or evaluations in the matter of food, diet or nutrition to the extent such acts are within the scope of practice listed by the credentialing body and do not constitute medical nutrition therapy, as long as the person does not hold themselves as a dietitian.
HB825: Makes it a mail theft offense if a person takes mail or packages from another person's mailbox or premises with out the consent of the addressee. This bill addresses the recent influx of home deliveries of home delivery thefts.
Thank you again for your support, it ensures our voice is heard in Jefferson City. To be on our polling, be sure to email your name and address to tricia.derges@house.mo.gov.
