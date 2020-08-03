For the second time in 2020, election workers ask voters for patience as they take extra precautions for public health at polling places across Christian County.
On Aug. 4, all polling places will have sneeze guards to protect election workers and voters. There will also be hand sanitizer available for voters to use before and after they cast ballots.
“You would want to bring your own mask,” Brown said.
You may also bring your own pen, but it must be a ballpoint pen, and it must be a black or blue ink pen. Gel pens will not be allowed, as the gel ink can damage ballot machines. All of the pens provided at the polling places are sanitized after each use.
In the most recent municipal elections, which were moved to July 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a total of 5,236 registered voters cast ballots. That’s a turnout rate of 9.26 percent.
There are more than 56,500 registered voters in Christian County. Of the 56,117 persons registered to vote in Christian County in 2016, a total of 42,065 cast ballots in the November 2016 presidential election for a turnout rate of 74.9 percent.
Sample ballots will be posted at each polling place. There will also be fair ballot language and full, official ballot language provided by the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office. The ballot language will be posted on tables, posters on a wall or both.
Voters may read fair ballot language ahead of time at the Missouri Secretary of State’s website (http://sos.mo.gov), or at the Christian County Clerk’s Office website (http://www.christiancountymo.gov/clerk.html).
Because of publication deadlines, results from the Aug. 4 election will not appear in the edition of the Christian County Headliner News on Aug. 5. Instead, election results and coverage will appear in print on Aug. 12. For immediate election coverage, be sure to visit our website, http://ccheadliner.com, beginning at around 9:30 p.m. on the night of the primary election.
Christian County polling places
Bruner Community Center (East Bruner and Bruner)
Elm Grove Church (West Benton and Linden)
Chadwick Community Center (Chadwick, South Linn, Garrison, Seneca)
James River Church youth center (Riverside)
Ozark Career Center (Cassidy 1)
Ozark South Elementary (West Finley)
First Baptist Church, Ozark (East Finley)
Highlandville Elementary (North Galloway)
Spokane Middle School (South Galloway)
Church of Christ, Oldfield (Lead Hill, Oldfield)
Clever City Hall (Lincoln)
Victory Baptist Church, State Route W, Ozark (North Linn)
Ozark East Elementary (McCracken)
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church (Polk)
First Baptist Church of Nixa (Rosedale 1A)
John Thomas School of Discovery (Garden Grove)
High Pointe Elementary (Northview 1)
Sparta High School (Sparta)
Inman Elementary (Union Chapel 2)
Nixa High School (Rosedale 2)
Summit Intermediate School (Northview 2)
Mathews Elementary (Rosedale 1B)
West Elementary (Cassidy 2)
Clever High School (Lincoln 2)
