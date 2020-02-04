Donna Sloan

A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Bradleyville Nazarene Church at 11 am. Cremation under the direction of Clinkingbeard Funeral Home in Ava. No formal visitation is planned.
Mildred Donna Stevens Sloan was born Jan. 26, 1938, to Paul and Mae Hicks of McClurg, Missouri. She passed away Feb. 3, 2020, at her home in Garrison.
Survivors include daughter Jeannie Cummings and husband Raymond of Garrison; stepdaughters Ginger Sloan of Kissee Mills, Missouri, and Karen Case and husband Bob of Bradleyville; two grandchildren, Karen Cantrell and husband Lendell of Garrison, and Jeremiah Cummings and wife Connie of Waynesville; six great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Loretta Stiles of Nixa, and Rose Vaughn and husband Cecil of Billings; two brothers, Junior Hicks and wife Peggy of Bradleyville, and Danny Hicks and wife Loretta of Springfield, and a host of family and friends; and special friend Sarah Stevens.
She was proceeded in death by a son, husbands Wayne Stevens and Willie Sloan, her parents, and a sister.
Mildred was a member of the Bradleyville Nazarene Church.
Online condolences may be made to http://www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.
