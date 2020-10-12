Visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 12, from 6-8 p.m. at Meadors Funeral Home, Clever. Services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 1 p.m. at Meadors Funeral Home, Clever. Burial will follow in Frazier Cemetery in Boaz.
Dorothy Jean King, 74, was called to her Heavenly home on Oct. 5, 2020, at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
Dorothy Jean King was born July 24, 1946, to Clinton and Lois (Meritt) King of Boaz. She grew up on the family farm with her many siblings. She was a 1964 graduate of Clever High School. She worked for several years at both Netters Department Store in Springfield, and Hagale Industries in Ozark.
On Dec. 29, 1967, Dorothy was united in marriage to Loren Maggard of Oldfield. They resided in Oldfield, where they raised their three children, Lisa, Leslie, and Lee.
Dorothy was saved at a young age at Union City Nazarene Church. As an adult she became a member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed singing at church and attending singings at local country churches. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. She spent many hours sewing and crafting. She always wanted to make something special for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed quiet time reading Agatha Christie books and solving crossword puzzles.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers: James King, Gary King, and Roy King; sisters Connie Vaughan and Nelda Salkil, a brother-law, Rick Salkil; and nephews Aaron King and Richard Crume.
Dorothy is survived by her aunt Wilma Ridinger, uncle Paul Meritt, three brothers and their spouses: Wayne and Cookie King, Ray and Patty King, and Ralph and Soni King, and one sister-in-law Linda King, two daughters Lisa Ellison and Leslie Maggard, one son and spouse Lee and Chelsea Maggard, five grandchildren and their spouses Cody and Courtney Ellison, Sarah and Matt Sherman, Brittany and Jeremy Laudig, Morgan Maggard, and Eli Maggard, great-grandchildren Wyatt, Colden, Rhett, Tyler, Zachary, Danielle, Diana, & Delphine, & many special nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Online condolences can be made at meadorsfuneralhome@gmail.com.
