Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at Barnes Family Funeral Home with Pastor Jamie Bilyeu and Matt Essick officiating. Burial followed in Selmore Cemetery, Ozark.
Dr. Charles E. “Doc” Gentile, 85, of Ozark passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. He was born Nov. 29, 1934, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Charles and Aimee Mae (Waterberry) Gentile. On Jan. 23, 1960, he was united in marriage to Evelyn Radford in Cedar Rapids.
On Feb. 17, 1954, Doc entered the United States Air Force and proudly served his country for four years. In 1964, when Doc and Evelyn arrived in Ozark, the town population was only 1,500 people. Doc joined a bowling team at the Ozark Bowling Alley to meet residents, and the first introduction led to many lifelong friendships. Doc was a longtime resident and chiropractor in Ozark after practicing for three years in Laurel, Mississippi. Doc was continually active in the community, and over the years, he was a local bank board member, a Mason, an alderman and a member of the Lions Club. He was also an honorary Christian County deputy and the first CPR instructor for the sheriff's department under Sheriff L.E. Buff Lamb. Doc was dearly loved and will be sadly missed.
Doc is lovingly survived by his wife of 60 years, Evelyn, two daughters Chris Ronen and husband Brent of Nashville, Tennessee, Brenda Keeler of Ozark; one son Charles E. Gentile Jr. and wife Karen, also of Ozark; two grandchildren, Justin Gentile and wife Joy, Brittney Forstrom and husband Jake; step-grandchildren Andrea Rupp and husband Josh, Brad Carnes and wife Emily; two great-grandchildren and four step-grandchildren; special niece Carolyn Wood and children Brandy and Travis; special nephew Jerry Radford and wife Diane and other special relatives. Doc was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law Kevin Keeler and nephew Quincy Wood.
Through the years, Doc and Evelyn shared several trips and good times with Lyle and Betty Mabe of the Baldknobbers. He was also one of the first audience members to be brought on stage to be serenaded at the Baldknobbers Show. There were trips, escapades, business ventures, ping-pong, horseshoes and card games with Doc’s best friend and partner in crime Jim Tinker.
