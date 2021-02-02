Dr. Mark Woods

A visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home, Ozark, with Dr. Woods’ family in attendance to greet guests during those hours. Friends may pay their respects to Dr. Woods anytime from 1-6 p.m. Feb. 6, at Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
Dr. Mark Allen Woods, 47, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. He was born Aug. 21, 1973 in Virginia, MN (the same hospital as Chris Pratt), the son of Larry and Heneretta (Wells) Woods. He died peacefully with his family by his side in St. Louis, Missouri, at Barnes Jewish Hospital from acquired HLH, caused by complications following leukemia treatments. Diagnosed with ALL, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, in October 2018 (insert your own Talladega joke here), Mark underwent multiple regimens of chemotherapy and ultimately a successful stem cell transplant (from his now “twin” brother Steve) in April 2019. Mark had months of good health but still faced the challenges that come with intense cancer treatments.
We would like to thank Dr. Armin Ghobadi, Melissa Joy Edwards, N.P., Nurse Andrea, Dr. Holden and OHA staff, Dr. Detten, Lawrence Drug and numerous staff at CoxHealth for their expertise and outstanding care.
Mark was valedictorian of Perryville High School Class of 1991 and went on to attend Lyon College, where he met his wife, Krista Hope (Love) Woods, marrying March 26, 1994, and graduating in 1995. He attended medical school at UAMS in Little Rock, Arkansas, graduating in 1999, then continuing with a family practice residency in Fayetteville.
Dr. Woods moved with his family to Ozark in 2004. Practicing medicine in a local community was his life’s calling. He was committed to making lives better by caring and encouraging above and beyond. He loved his patients and dedicated staff. Even through the roughest of treatment, Dr. Woods was always thinking about his patients, concerned for their care.
Mark loved to laugh with (or at) people, dance, socialize, tell jokes, try new foods and drinks, travel, make up words to songs and make every day a great day. He was so proud of his children and considered helping them to achieve adulthood (get out of the house), his greatest success!
Mark’s strong faith directed him and it gives us strength to celebrate this life and his heavenly life. Please join us in celebrating by sharing photos, memories, artwork, jokes and “Dr. Woods’ stories” with his family and friends by emailing rememberingdrwoods@gmail.com.
Survivors include: his wife Krista Woods of Ozark; children, Kane, Emma, Madison and Greta of Ozark; his parents, Larry and Heneretta of Hollis, Arkansas; his mother in law, Debra Bennett of Springfield; his father in law, Rick Love and wife Judy of Sherwood, Arkansas; his brother, Steve Woods and wife Suzanne of Hollis, Arkansas; his favorite sister, Theresa Woods of Elk Creek, Missouri; his nephews, Lane Woods and wife Corbin Woods of Lowell, Arkansas; his niece, Whitney Woods of Hollis, Arkansas; his grandmother in law, Anita “Nanny” Norman of Sherwood, Arkansas; his sister in law, Jessica Swanson and husband Ben of Ft. Collins, Colorado; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Dr. Woods was preceded in death by his grandparents; George and Mabel Woods of Cook, Minnesota, Henry and Hilda Wells of Hollis, Arkansas, his uncle, Gary Don Wells of Hollis, Arkansas, a cousin, Brandon Bowser of Cook, Minnesota; and grandfather in law, Tom “Papaw” Norman of Sherwood, Arkansas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Rainbow Network http://www.rainbownetwork.org. The Rainbow Network is a non-profit organization that works to provide innovative and sustainable solutions that enable rural Nicaraguans to break the cycle of extreme poverty.
